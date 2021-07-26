OFFICIALS FROM Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Monday that more than 80 percent of all residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine had received both shots. As of Monday, 382,535 people or 70 percent of all Dane County residents had received at least one dose. Dane County has one of the highest vaccination rates of all counties in the county.
DANE COUNTY Treasurer Adam Gallagher is warning the public about a recent tax scam. Property tax bills due July 31 will include the county seal, the office email, any relevant parcel number and directions for payment.
A WISCONSIN Department of Natural Resources Conservation Biologist has discovered a green violet, a species last documented in Wisconsin in 1958 in State Natural Area in west central Wisconsin, according to a release from the DNR. Calling it the “holy grail” of rare plants, the release notes that the green violet was believed to no longer be growing in Wisconsin.
THE LAST WORD
There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.
-Edith Wharton