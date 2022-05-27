ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
June 8, 1922
Miss Mary A. Doll and A.J. Kruel were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Church here Monday morning.
James Murphy, brother of Mrs. C. McGuire, died at a hospital in Kenosha on Sunday, May 29.
Miss Christine Worringer and John V. Kohlman were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Church here Tuesday morning.
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Oregon Sunday by a score of 9-8. Koltes and Fleiner were the heavy hitters with three hits each.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. Simon Kirchesh celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary on Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Casper Laufenberg, Town of Springfield, announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, June 7.
Reis Bros. had second high herd in the Waunakee Cow Testing Association for May. They had 23 head on test with an average 368 pounds of fat.
Mr. and Mrs. Florian Pulvermacher, Marxville, announce the birth of a son on Monday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 5, 1947
Miss Delores Kohlman and Jerome Miller were united in marriage in Holy Redeemer Church, Madison, on Tuesday, May 20.
The early morning trains from Elroy last Thursday morning were covered with three to four inches of snow.
Miss Regina Michels and Vincent Ripp were united in marriage at St. Martin’s Church on Thursday.
The Civic Club baseball team defeated Middleton 11-10 on Memorial Day.
Miss Verena Acker and Theron C. Miller were united in St. Bernard’s Church, Middleton, on May 22.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
May 29, 1952
Dorothy Brockman and Jerome Hellenbrand were united in marriage in St. Bernard’s Church in Madison on Friday.
Miss Rosemary Pickarts and Robert M. Digney were united in marriage in Holy Redeemer Church on May 24.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Kuehn announce the birth of a son on May 31 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Robert C. Reeve, a native of Waunakee, is the Republican candidate for Congress from Alaska.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Schwartz of Dane announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
May 31, 1962
Luke Lamboley, sophomore shortstop from Waunakee, was elected Wisconsin’s most valuable baseball player for the season.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Thomas, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, May 26.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
June 8, 1972
Marcella S. Pendall will retire from the staff of Waunakee High School at the end of this year after 15 years of teaching.
The ban on the sale of beer in village supermarkets passed by the board last month and due to go into effect in July was rescinded by the board at its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
The Waunakee High School varsity baseball squad honored the three seniors on the 1972 team by voting Bob Grinde as Most Valuable Player and Dave Karls and Daryl Stremer as Honorary Captains of the squad.
The Guethlein family reunion was held Sunday, June 4, at the Waunakee Park with Verna Hornung in charge.
FORTY YEARS AGO
May 27, 1982
Luci Schmitz was chosen as the new Junior Miss at the annual pageant held Sunday night at the high school auditorium.
Miss Judy Kay Pett and James Victor were married April 17 at Edgerton.
Mr. and Mrs. Gunter Forsythe, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a son, born on May 19 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Graduation for the Class of 1982 will be held on Friday, May 28 at 8 p.m. The valedictorian will be Claire Wooley, the speaker, Vernon Ziegler, and the salutatorian, Ann Breunig.
R.W. Schaefer of Waunakee was among 32 high school students recognized by the University of Wisconsin – Madison May 13 for their outstanding performance on mathematics, science and engineering tests administered statewide.
Westport constable Howard Mazanet has told the town board he intends to resign because he is unable to enforce the law. He has been constable for 15 years.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
May 21, 1992
The Waunakee Village Board has accepted a bid for the installation of sidewalks on areas along Holiday Drive and along Eighth Street where sidewalk installation was skipped last year.
A retirement party and open house will be held for football coach Gayle Quinn June 6 at the Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant.
Jennifer and John Cuccia, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a daughter born on May 11 at Meriter Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
May 23, 2002
The village board has approved a pre-annexation agreement with Jerry and Joycelyn Ripp, clearing another hurdle toward annexation of their 90-acre parcel along North Madison Street. The property would be developed in phases and eventually would have 219 dwelling units and a 9.4-acre park.
Summer: A time for picnics, camping, family reunions – and road construction. Several projects are planned in and around town this year, including the addition of a stop light at the intersection of Hwys. Q and K, reconstruction of Division Street, and the addition of turn lanes at Hwy. 19 and River Road.
The Waunakee varsity baseball team concluded its regular season last week with three Badger North Conference games. The Warriors won two out of three on the week to end the regular season on a positive note.
TEN YEARS AGO
May 24, 2012
Dane County Supervisors Tim Kiefer of Waunakee and Dianne Hesselbein of Middleton introduced a resolution expressing opposition to a four-lane Main Street and supporting a new traffic study for the North Mendota Parkway last week.
While Waunakee Village Trustees seem to agree that an appraisal of the former Waunakee Alloy plant is the first step in redeveloping it, on Monday they decided the property owners should fund the $5,000 cost.
Dunkin’ Donuts in Waunakee opened Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. at 404 W. Main St. in Waunakee, it was announced this week. The new restaurant, adjacent to the BP gas station, is owned and operated by Travel Mart Inc. of Wisconsin Dells, which owns various gas and convenience stores in the area, including Dunkin’ Donuts in Plover and Wisconsin Dells.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed two measures at its May 17 meeting that will continue to move the county forward in gaining an Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC). The body approved a resolution to accept funds and authorize positions to operate an ADRC and an ordinance to create an ADRC governing board.
After casually talking with newly-elected Dane County Supervisor Tim Kiefer, the Westport Town Board stayed on course when it came to their stance on the county’s approach to revising the county zoning codes. By a 3-0 decision, with board members Terry Enge and Brad Robinson absent, the town supervisors enacted a resolution denouncing a county-proposed amendment to the mining extraction ordinance at Monday’s meeting.