The Wisconsin Department of Revenue has reported that charges have been filed against a Waunakee man for tax fraud.
Thomas P. Donarski, 53, Waunakee, owner of Sparkling Clean Air Duct Cleaning and home remodeling company, Almost Anything, is facing criminal tax charges for filing fraudulent Wisconsin income tax returns, according to the DOR. Donarski was charged with four felonies for filing false or fraudulent income tax returns for the years 2015-2018.
According to the criminal complaint, Donarski failed to report taxable gross receipts of $485,531 over the four-year period. During this time, he had actual gross receipts of $751,835 and only reported $266,304. In doing so, he failed to report $27,687 of Wisconsin income taxes.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue obtained sales ledgers, bank statements and invoices as evidence of the under-reported income. Additionally, Donarski's computer records contained internet searches for “how much tax do you pay on underreported income of $500,000,” “how far back does the IRS go back for fraud,” “what can the IRS seize,” “do banks record the checks deposited,” and “tax fraud penalties.”
If convicted, Donarski could face up to 24 years in prison, a $40,000 fine, or both.
Criminal charges were filed in Dane County by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Attorney General's Office following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue's Office of Criminal Investigation.
The Department of Revenue, Office of Criminal Investigation investigates individuals and businesses suspected of committing tax crimes and seeks criminal prosecution for the crimes committed.
To report tax fraud, go to the DOR website at www.revenue.wi.gov and click the "Report tax fraud" link under Quick Links.
