A year ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread and Safer in Place orders took effect throughout Wisconsin, Waunakee facilities were forced to close. At the Waunakee Public Library, Village Center and Senior Center, the directors were tasked with finding innovative ways to serve the community.
They spoke at the Feb. 25 Waunakee Rotary Zoom meeting, each relating the pandemic’s effects on their operations.
The Waunakee Public Library had just opened in its new location seven months earlier, its director, Erick Plumb said. The community was just beginning to make full use of the facility, and by midwinter of 2019, the library saw about 700-800 daily visitors, and its programs attracted throngs of people
That changed in March of 2020. Reopening began in May with curbside service and then with grab-and-go materials offered in June. In the fall, the entire building reopened then closed again in November when cases spiked.
It has remained open since Jan. 11 and is one of just two of 19 libraries to allow people nearly complete access to the building. Reopening in a safe way was important to Plumb, he said, “to respect the investment Waunakee has made in its library.”
Soon after the shut-town, librarian Brittany Gitzlaff began offering Storytime online, and that drew many families.
Author talks, book clubs and other programming are offered on Zoom now, and the outdoor spaces on the property can be used for studying or reading when weather allows. The patio to the rear of the building was equipped with furniture and shade. A story walk was added with picture books.
Many people are using the trails and playgrounds, and fishing the Sixmile Creek nearby.
“Seeing what was a blighted in the center of transform into a hub of activity was wonderful,” Plumb added.
Village Center
The community services director related a similar timeline. At the Village Center, Sue McDade said she and staff spent much of the first few months after the shutdown canceling programs. Staff used the time to repaint the building and complete other maintenance projects, along with training.
Special events, such as the Chalk Walk have been able to continue in new ways. It became Chalk the Kee. Similarly, the Light the Night with Santa was repurposed. The Village Center also offered a Halloween Contest, hosted blood drives, a Candlelight Hike and Heart Hunt scavenger hunt with the library. Esports Leagues began, and other socially distanced activities continued. Waunakee’s parks became heavily used.
“Residents really realized what a value they have in each of their neighborhoods,” McDade said.
Now construction of a new fishing pier is underway at the Village Center Pond and a new playground at Heritage Hills, along with a list of upgrades to existing park facilities.
Senior Center
Prior to COVID at the Waunakee Senior Center, about 140 older adults visited daily for a variety of services, director Cindy Mosiman said. About 40 per day came for the nutrition program, the noon meal served at the center, and three times that number when music or other programs followed the lunch.
Dane County deemed the nutrition program an essential service, so the staff figured out how to safely provide the service without the eat-in meal. The daily Meals on Wheels delivery routes were increased from four to five. Volunteers stepped up to provide this service, including some of the older adults.
“We are the only senior center that has been able to deliver meals Monday through Friday continuously,” Mosiman said.
The Meals-on-Wheels program also added a second meal later in the day to ensure older adults with concerns about in-person shopping had shelf-stable food.
Meanwhile, the case managers helped older adults continue to live in their own homes and provided services, often just offering reassurance. The center also helped with Medicare Part D enrollment, often over the phone. Transportation was also provided.
Other services such as foot care clinic and massage therapy began to resume over the summer. Now Friday movies offer entertainment; seniors must register for programs as space is limited.
“One of the things I worry about with older people is isolation,” Mosiman said. “Isolation is not good for mental people.”
The community volunteers allowed special drive-up meal programs to continue at Christmas and other occasions, with another planned for St. Patrick’s Day.
“We look so forward to the center being open again and the activity the building had prior,” Mosiman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.