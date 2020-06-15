Fahrner Asphalt will begin chip sealing the week of June 22, 2020, weather permitting.
The streets that will be affected are as follows:
Bongard Dr. - Woodbridge Tr. to Bongard bulb; Colton Ct. - Montondon Ave. to bulb; Eldorado Ct. - Bondgard Dr. to Blub and include bulb; Gile Dr. - Montondon Ave. to Dartmouth Dr.; Hanover Ct. - Woodbridge Tr. to Bulb; Hanover Place - Montondon Ave. to Dead End; Hanover Tr. - Dartmouth Dr. to Hanover Ct.; Lathrop Dr. - Lawton Ln. to Bondgard Dr.; Lawton Ct. - Lathrop Dr. to Bulb; Lawton Lane - Woodbridge Tr. to Lathrop Dr.; Naomi Ct. - Montondon Ave. to bulb; O'Neil Passage - Woodbridge to Hanover Tr.; Reed Ct. - Dartmouth Dr. to Bulb; Stephenson - Quinn Dr. to Quinn Dr.; Trotta Ct. - Dartmounth Dr. to Bulb; Vanessa Ct. - Montodon Ave. to bulb; Wenzel Way - Dartmouth Dr. to O'Neil Passage; Woodbridge Tr. - Arboretum Dr. to Hanover Tr.
During the chip sealing operation, the selected streets will have limited access to all traffic (including bicycles and pedestrians), and driveway access for a couple of hours to allow for the chip seal application. The streets will be open to traffic as soon as the chip seal operation is complete. However, a “NO PARKING” restriction will be in effect until the streets have been swept (approximately 24-48 hours after the sealing). No Parking signs will be posted in advance of work.
If you have any questions concerning the chip sealing operation, please contact Bill Frederick, Village of Waunakee, Streets Superintendent at (608) 849-5892.
