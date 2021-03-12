March is the month we celebrate music in our schools. The theme this year is Music: The Sound of my Heart. We can take heart that even during a worldwide pandemic, music is alive and happening in our schools.
At Waunakee Community Middle School, percussion Solo and Ensemble and Middle Level Honors students participated in a music clinic on Friday, March 5, with Mr. Sam Robinson. Cooper Anthon and Peyton Rutkowski performed on snare, where Leela Krudop and Matthew Ranum played xylophone. Simone Dunai prepared etudes on both instruments.
This event helped these students prepare for the 2020-21 virtual Solo and Ensemble festival or a Middle Level Honors Project Audition. The clinic provided them the experience of performing for each other, as well as learn valuable tips and techniques to improve their playing from Sam Robinson, retired band director at Waunakee Community High School.
Both state-level events are put on by the Wisconsin State Music Association and are virtual for the 2020-21 school year. Solo and Ensemble Music Festival is an event each year where students have the opportunity to play a solo or ensemble and perform it for a clinician. Students can also audition for the WSMA Middle Level Honors Project for the chance to be in an ensemble with the best student musicians from around the state.
