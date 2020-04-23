One of Waunakee’s unique features is the runway and airpark that allow pilots to keep their planes in hangars right in their backyards.
The airport’s history dates back to the 1940s, and now a video titled "From Hay Field to Airpark," created by members of the Waunakee Airport and Pilots Association (WAPA), highlights the airport’s history and all the airport does in the community.
Duane Esse of WAPA said the video was created by Scott Green, a professional videographer and friend of many years.
“We wanted to have an outreach to the community,” Esse said, noting that many people who move to Waunakee are unaware of the airport. “We feel it’s an important part of the community," Esse added.
The video opens with scenes from the airport’s 58th annual pancake breakfast held each year in August. The entire Waunakee community is invited to meet the pilots over pancakes and experience the thrill of flight. Usually, WAPA members serve about 1,000 breakfasts.
What began as a fly-in event for pilots in the 1960s has changed, putting more emphasis on including Waunakee neighbors to showcase the resource in Waunakee. The video includes scenes of families checking out aircraft and vintage cars and on airplane rides, with aerial footage of the Madison lakes and isthmus.
It also includes an interview with Don Ripp, who notes that his father, Jerome Ripp, started the airport in 1946.
Jerome wanted to get his pilot’s license and asked if he could use 1,200 feet of the family’s farmland as a runway. Don also recalls the fly-in breakfasts from the 1960s with aircraft from the 1940s.
Jerome began to sell parcels of the farm in the early 1970s, Don said, and Waunakee began to move toward the existing runway. Eventually, the Waunakee Airport and Pilots Association formed to help Jerome and Delores manage the airport. While it is privately owned with no outside financial support, the airpark offers the facility for public use at no charge.
The runway and airport serve several functions in the community. MedFlight can use it as a designating landing zone to rendezvous with emergency personnel.
It also provides an educational resource. Students in preschool visit the airport to learn a little about flight, and high-school physics students visit Esse’s hangar to learn about the construction of airplanes.
WAPA memers are getting the word out about the video to Waunakee’s service organizations who might like to screen the video at their meetings. To view the video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0TfsupRd2Q.
