In just a little over a month, Waunakee’s parks will offer a new form of recreation.
With the support of a few residents, the Waunakee Parks and Recreation Committee has approved the village’s first disc golf course at Ripp Park, where the facility has been designed.
Waunakee’s Community Services Director Sue McDade said the park committee had talked about disc golf a few times in the past.
“We were always batting it around saying, gosh, this is something we don’t have, and the pieces just didn’t seem to come together,” McDade said.
Then in early 2021 Waunakee resident Ryan Gilles reached out to the committee. At the same time, McDade received information about an online webinar from Commercial Recreation Specialists with a half-hour tutorial about disc golf courses.
“The services they provide are the design and the creation of signs we might need,” McDade said. Their proposal was reasonable dollar-wise, so it was placed for consideration on the next parks-and-recreation meeting agenda. McDade said the park department’s pay-as-you-go account could cover the cost.
“We had eight more citizens show up, and they said, ‘This is something we would love,’” McDade said.
At their September meeting, the committee met at Ripp Park to review the proposed course. Now baskets have been ordered, and Commercial Recreation Specialists are creating the signs. It’s estimated the course will be ready this month.
“I’m excited to have a facility everybody can be part of,” McDade said, adding that it’s free to play.
Waunakee resident Vincent Weisman attended the plan commission meeting to show his support. Weisman said he learned to play when a family friend visited from the Netherlands and they went to a course in Madison.
As he became an avid player, he has loved seeing all the different courses and layouts at different parks, he said.
“It’s a great sport for anyone, no matter your height or weight,” Weisman said.
Weisman has competed at the professional level and teaches classes in Oregon. He said he would like to teach locally and play at a course close enough to bike to.
“I think it’s going to be a new beginner course for people trying to get into the sport,” Weisman said. He foresees lessons and leagues starting to get people involved, he said. It could also be used for fundraising events.
Disc golf has grown in popularity, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Pat Blake, the disc golf course designer the village contracted from Commercial Recreation Specialists. Blake described disc golf as a “safe, outdoor activity” where players have plenty of space.
“You’re using your own equipment. It’s a contactless sport,” he said.
Courses are free, so only the discs need to be purchased. To start, only one disc is needed, although just like golf clubs, discs are made of different weights for “driving,” “putts” and other shots.
The rules are similar to golf.
“It’s really easy for people to get into. It’s a healthy activity outside. You’re walking at least a mile,” Blake said.
The game is shorter than golf, requiring about 20 to 30 minutes to play a standard 9-hole course, like the one at Ripp Park.
At professional tournaments, Blake has seen the sport grow every year, and said, "disc golf is just flat out fun."
"The feeling is hard to describe when you throw a disc well and watch it fly. Simply put, it feels great. I have been hooked since my first drive on hole 1 of the first course I played in high school. I am 43," Blake said.
Blake has been designing disc golf courses for the past 15 years. He said the Waunakee parks committee asked him to assess the Ripp Park site and the members’ ideas as he designed it. It is near the water tower at the park, and the only other activity is walking.
"I evaluated the property multiple times during peak hours to witness pedestrian traffic flow and park-user concentration," Blake said adding the first objective in course design is safety. "I tested the layout and made minor changes to enhance safety."
Blake is coordinating with Waunakee's Public Works Department to construct the course to the design specifications.
Blake created enough challenges so it would be at an intermediate level. He noted the challenges lie in the length of holes and the elevation changes. It required no trees be removed.
“We very well could have the course opened next month,” Blake said.
But it might take new players a little longer to try out the new facility.
“With the explosion in the sports’ popularity, discs and targets are sold out,” Blake said. Pro shops announce when they’re getting orders in, and people wait outside to purchase them, he added.
Blake urged new players to visit a pro shop for the discs rather than ordering them online to learn about the different weights and functions. Players should touch the discs before they purchase them, he added.
“It’s a very tactile game, just like a golfer sets his or her grips to specifications or gets gloved… but even more. We’re actually touching and holding the object that we’re going to be propelling through the air,” Blake added.
Two pro shops are located in Madison, one on the east and the other on the west side, he said.