Waunakee resident Julie Mansfield has authored a children’s book about kindness and inclusion, in hopes that its message resonates with elementary school students in her community.
“The book is called ‘Hippo and Giraffe,’” said Mansfield, a former educator and current in-home daycare provider. “It’s a book about kindness, and understanding differences and similarities. Basically, Hippo is saying to Giraffe that there’s so much different about them, and Giraffe is trying to point out all of the things they have in common.”
Mansfield said the idea for a children’s book came from her years in teaching, where she found that few materials developed for elementary-aged students had focused on the topic of kindness.
Those that were had been written in a way that failed to resonate with the younger audience.
“Kids learn through poetry and music – that kind of stuff,” Mansfield said, noting that rhyme is one of the ways to keep young learners’ attention. “So I just thought it would be fun to be able to enhance their learning through writing some children’s books. And, it’s always been on my bucket list to publish one.”
Mansfield started jotting ideas on notebook paper and crafting stories for her children, who were young and still in school at the time. Reading them would become an activity that they enjoyed and looked forward to, but the stories remained jotted-down notes that the family kept in boxes as mementos of the kids’ younger years. None of the tales were ever submitted to a publisher.
That changed when, decades later, Mansfield and her 6-year-old granddaughter were playing a game during the pandemic.
“It was all about guessing things that she likes,” Mansfield said. “And one of the questions was, ‘What animal is her favorite?’ All of us – the grandparents and other adults – had to write down what we thought was her favorite. I wrote down ‘giraffe,’ because I knew she loved giraffes. So I drew a picture of a giraffe for my answer, just a little sketch. I’m not an artist, though, and everybody thought it was funny. Then, for some reason, I just drew a hippo following it.”
Remembering the stories her mother had crafted when she was younger, Mansfield’s daughter encouraged her to write a book about the disfigured animals so that her granddaughter could see the talent she possessed. Mansfield had become so versed at writing the children’s tales, she said, that doing so took her approximately 10 minutes.
“I’m used to making things up, like songs and stuff. I always do that with the kids, and it comes to me really easily. So the process of writing it was not long,” Mansfield said. “It was the process of publishing it that took a long time.”
Family members insisted that she submit the finished product to a publisher. Mansfield agreed, but decided it best for the illustrations to be drawn by someone with more artistic talent. She turned to Waunakee High School student Olivia Dodd for help.
“She did all the illustrations,” Mansfield said, crediting the sophomore for bringing the characters to life.
Mansfield submitted the book to Excel Book Publishers, a Chicago-based company that helps writers get their work published on platforms such as Amazon, and three months later the book was available in both print and electronic format. One of the first people she shared it with was her granddaughter.
“She was so excited that she wanted to show her teacher,” Mansfield said.
Mrs. Genova, one of the first-grade teachers at Arboretum Elementary School, invited Mansfield to read the book to her students in February. The class enjoyed the story so much that the author decided to donate hardcopies to the school on March 2, National Read Across America Day.
“I just wanted each of the kids to have a copy of the book,” Mansfield said. “I don’t know what their financial situations are. Waunakee tends to be okay that way, but there are kids who can’t afford stuff. So I just thought it would be nice that nobody had to worry about purchasing it, no matter where they fell in the line of income.”
Mansfield said she hopes to donate copies of the book to other schools in the future.