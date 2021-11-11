Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Oct. 29
Alarm at 2:51 a.m. at W. Main Street.
Alarm at 3:40 a.m. at S. Division Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 4:58 a.m. at Uniek Drive.
Traffic arrest at 9:35 a.m. at E. Main and N. Madison streets.
Assist citizen at 11:02 a.m. at Frank H. Street.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 11:27 a.m. at E. Main and S. Madison streets.
Disturbance at 11:42 a.m. at W. Third Street.
Traffic arrest at 1:37 p.m. at Hwy. 113 and Kennedy Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 1:45 p.m. at Skyview Drive.
Traffic arrest at 2:15 p.m. at Hwy. 113 and Kennedy Drive.
Civil dispute at 4:44 p.m. at Frank H Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 6:32 p.m. at Badger Lane.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 6:45 p.m. at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive.
Liquor law/bar check at 7:09 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Check property at 8:23 p.m. at Water Wheel Drive.
Check person at 8:57 p.m. at W. Main Street.
Check property at 11:09 p.m. at Millies Way.
Check property at 11:28 p.m. at Ridge Top Drive.
Check property at 11:56 p.m. at Pasadena Parkway.
Oct. 30
Check property at 12:30 a.m. at Dublin Way.
Check property at 1:38 a.m. at Skyview Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 3:53 a.m. at Baker Street.
Child neglect at 8:04 a.m. at Kingston Way.
Alarm at 8:44 a.m. at S. Century Avenue.
Child neglect at 9:42 a.m. at Tara Lane.
Unintentional 911 call at 1:14 p.m. at Community Drive.
Special event at 1:39 p.m. at Community Drive.
Check person at 3:47 p.m. at S. Division Street.
Silent 911 call at 5:01 p.m. at Prairie View Drive.
Check person at 7:59 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Noise complaint at 8 p.m. at Millies Way.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 8:53 p.m. at Woodland Drive and Hwy. M.
Check property at 10:59 p.m. at Lawton Lane.
Liquor law violation at 11:18 p.m. at Sausalito Drive.
911 disconnect at Frank H Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 11:58 p.m. at N. Madison Street and Coneflower Court.
Oct. 31
Property found at 3:18 a.m. at Bellewood Drive.
Damage to property at 3:28 a.m. at Woodland Drive.
Assist Dane County Sheriff at 6:35 a.m. at Kalesey Court.
Accident with injuries at 7:05 a.m. at Hwy. 19 and Hogan Road.
Check property at 9:32 a.m. at Connery Cove.
911 disconnect at 1:42 p.m. at Woodland Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 3:21 p.m. at Westminster Court.
Property lost at 3:40 p.m. at Water Wheel Drive.
Special event at 4:30 p.m. at Augusta Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 5:43 p.m. at Aldora Lane.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 6:22 p.m. at Centennial Parkway and Ganser Drive.
Check property at 9:49 p.m. at Hanover Court.
Nov. 1
Repossession at 1:34 a.m. at Knightsbridge Road and Bristol Bay.
On-street parking complaint at 7:32 a.m. at Hillcrest Drive.
Civil dispute at 8:08 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Assist citizen at 8:10 a.m. at Turnberry Court.
Drug incident/investigation at 10:17 a.m. at South Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 2:09 p.m. at N. Century Avenue.
Traffic arrest at 2:53 p.m. at Sunset Lane and N. Century Avenue.
Assist citizen at 2:54 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Assist citizen at 5:18 p.m. at S. Cambridge Court.
Accident on private property at 7:22 p.m. at Frank H Street.
Suspicious person at 10:45 p.m. at Hanover Trail.
Check property at 11:18 p.m. at Dublin Way.
Threats complaint at 11:43 p.m. at West Street.
Nov. 2
Check property at 1:18 a.m. at Eighth Street.
Traffic arrest at 8:29 a.m. at Woodland Drive and Water Wheel Drive.
Assist police at 8:58 a.m. at E. Verleen Avenue.
Fraud/identity theft at 10:40 a.m. at Dorn Drive.
Alarm at 11:34 a.m. at Water Wheel Drive.
On-street parking complaint at 12:20 p.m. at Simon Crestway.
Accident with property damage at 3:51 p.m. at S. Century Avenue and Peaceful Valley Parkway.
Stray animal reported at 4:57 p.m. at Centennial Parkway and Ganser Drive.
Stray animal reported at 7:33 p.m. at Meffert Road and Hwy. Q
Nov. 3
Assist citizen at 1:40 a.m. at O’Malley Street.
Alarm at 5:31 a.m. at South Street.
Check property at 8:12 a.m. at S. Division Street.
Check property at 8:25 a.m. at s. Division Street.
Property lost at 10:45 a.m. at Water Wheel Drive.
Safety hazard reported at 12:24 p.m. at Woodland Drive and S. Century Avenue.
On-street parking complaint at 2:12 p.m. at Kensington Lane.
Check person at 3:14 p.m. at Creek Edge Court.
Assist with K9 at 3:22 p.m. at I-39 and Hwy. 19.
Assist citizen at 3:42 p.m. at Woodland Drive.
Noise complaint at 4:18 p.m. at Sunset Lane.
911 misdial at 5:07 p.m. at Bluebird Trail.
Assist citizen at 5:28 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Nov. 4
Suspicious vehicle at 12:41 a.m. at Lexington Way.
Check property at 1:50 a.m. at Ireland Drive.
Medical examiner at 3 a.m. at Kopp Road.
Medical examiner at 3:57 a.m. at N. Fairbrook Drive.
Neighbor trouble at 11 a.m. at Prospect Road.
Civil dispute at noon at Frank H Street.
Accident with property damage at 12:29 p.m. at Community Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 1:40 p.m. at Bellewood Drive.
Stray animal at 1:45 p.m. at Alysen Lane.
Alarm at 2:19 a.m. at Stephenson Lane.
Traffic arrest at 2:34 p.m. at Knightsbridge Road.
Check property at 3:45 p.m. at Ireland Drive.
Assist Dane County Sheriff at 8:45 p.m. at N. Holiday Drive.
911 call/playing with telephone at 9:51 p.m. at Kingston Way.
Check property at 10:56 p.m. at Limerick Lane.
Adult Citations
Oct. 29
Kelly Devyor, DeForest, speeding at Hwy. 113 and Kennedy Drive. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Julius Patton II, Stoughton, operating after suspension at E. Main and N. Madison streets. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Bee Xiong, Madison, speeding at Hwy. 113 and Kennedy Drive. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Nov. 1
Javier Rodriguez Ortiz, Waunakee, failure to stop for school bus at Sunset Lane and N. Century Avenue. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Nov. 2
Rong Chen, Waunakee, speeding at Woodland Drive and Water Wheel Drive. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Juvenile Citations
Oct. 30
Underage possession/consumption of alcohol off licensed premises at Sausalito Drive. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Nov. 1
Waunakee juvenile, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) at South Street. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Waunakee juvenile, purchase or possession of tobacco products at South Street. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Cross Plains juvenile, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) at South Street. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Nov. 2
Middleton juvenile, inattentive driving at S. Century Avenue and Peaceful Valley Parkway. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.
Nov. 4
Madison juvenile, operating after suspension at South Street and Knightsbridge Road. Municipal court date set for Dec. 7.