A Waunakee High School senior is among just 100 statewide to receive a 2021 Herb Kohl Foundation Excellence Scholarship.
Olivia Lemanski applied for the award, and after a rigorous application process with applicants narrowed down to 200, she was one of the 100 chosen.
Along with a number of essays about the humanities, language arts and competitive activities, the students were asked to submit a list of the awards and honors they have received.
An aspiring entrepreneur, Lemanski has competed through FBLA and DECA and received awards in those areas.
Other essay prompts asked about employment, grades and community service, Lemanski said.
The awards are presented to students who have demonstrated academic excellence, along with a high motivation to achieve, and have displayed leadership outside the academic setting. They must also demonstrate potential for college success and beyond.
Lemanski said her desire for a successful future career motivates her.
“I grew up in a family of entrepreneurs,” she said. “All my uncles and aunts own their own businesses, and I was along for the ride.”
She appreciated watching them grow their businesses from the ground up, she said.
Her mother, Bobbi Lemanski, also developed her own business, Raisin Boat, which Lemanski described as a “Netflix for stamps.” Stampers can rent or purchase different designed stamps through the site.
Her uncle’s company makes circuit boards for companies and other projects.
Currently, Lemanski is putting her entrepreneurial talents to work as the Wisconsin DECA state president and running that brand, while coming up with new initiatives for the conference, she said. She also has been involved in about 13 clubs and organizations at the high school, including forensics, and has received a Spanish awards, she said, adding she enters many competitions.
Lemanski said her favorite classes have been AP (advanced placement) statistics. She has also liked global business and web design this year.
“I enjoyed AP psychology. I thought it was interesting from a business perspective, and some of the writing classes in advanced composition,” Lemanski said.
Lemanski is still deciding on her choice of college next year, but the $10,000 Kohl Foundation scholarship will certainly help defray the cost. So far, she has also received a business scholarship to attend UW Madison and been accepted into University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Other universities she’s applied to have not yet notified her about her acceptance.
“I’m still waiting. Who knows where the future will take me?” she said.
The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist and businessman, in 1990. Since then, the foundation has awarded nearly $25 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools.
“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation. I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future,” Kohl said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.