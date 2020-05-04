A Waunakee man found unresponsive in his car with the engine running was revived with Narcan early Sunday morning.
At 1:40 a.m. May 3, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an unresponsive man in a vehicle at Hwy. K and North Shore Bay Drive in Westport.
When deputies arrived, Kevin M. Reible, was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Narcan was administered, he was revived and was transported to a local hospital. The 35-year-old Waunakee man has been tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, and has been booked into the Dane County Jail.
