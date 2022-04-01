The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
April 1: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will hosting its final drive-thru fish fry of the season at St. Michael’s church, 109 S. Military Rd, Dane on April 1, serving from 4:30-7 p.m. Visit btcatholic.us for details.
April 2: Ukraine author visit, fundraiser
Join author and public speaker Dr. Ruslana Westerlund, at the Waunakee Public Library, Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m. She is a local Ukrainian whose family is still in Ukraine and who has appeared on all major Wisconsin TV networks in sharing about her country, her resilient fearless people, and this unjust war. She will talk about the war and read from her memoir From Borsch to Burgers, which she published before the war started. All the proceeds from her book sales will go to support Ukrainians in Ukraine, specifically to purchase medical supplies
April 2: Trinity Irish Dancers
Back by popular demand The Trinity Irish Dancers will perform at the Waunakee Public Library on Saturday, April 2, 2 p.m. They will demonstrate their jaw-dropping skills and passion for the Irish jig! Their thirty minute ensemble performance is too good to miss. All ages welcome.
April 7: Waunakee FFA Alumni Meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will be meeting on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
April 7: Chamber Dinner and Auction
The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce’s Dinner and Auction, with the theme of Back in the Saddle, is April 7 at Rex’s Innkeeper.
April 7: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, April 7, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The café’s theme is “Everything Old Is New Again.” Antique Dealer Ann Nelson will show and talk about some of her antique collection. Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can wear masks if they choose; those who are not vaccinated are requested to wear a mask. If the Waunakee Schools are closed due to weather conditions, the café will not be held.
April 8: St. Peter Parish Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish will serve a Friday fish fry with dine-in buffet or carry-out from 4:30-7 p.m. April 8. The parish is at 7121 Hwy. K in Ashton. For information, visit ashtoncatholic.com.
April 10: Easter Baskets
Volunteers are needed to help the Waunakee Ecumenical Board assemble and deliverEaster Baskets. Each Easter, Waunakee Ecumenical Board prepares Easter Baskets with treats for our church members age 80 and older within the Waunakee community. Community members are asked to attend for an hour or so on Palm Sunday, April 10 at 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 701 Century Ave., Waunakee in the preparation and delivery of over 300 Senior Easter Baskets to participate in this family service project and Waunakee tradition. Each year WEB has an overwhelming need of people to make these much-anticipated deliveries.
April 13:Wrestlebackers meeting
Waunakee Wrestlebackers monthly meeting will be Wednesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. in Room #1115 at the Waunakee High School. Parents and fans supporting wrestlers of all ages are encouraged to attend. Waunakee Wrestlebackers is a booster club promoting the sport of wrestling and raising funds to support youth and high school wrestlers.
April 14: American Legion meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee, will hold its monthly meeting on April 14 in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout, bring your own meat and table service. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since December 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving you are eligible for membership in The American Legion! For more information, contact Commander, Commander Mark McWilliams 608-673-0337 or post360waunakee@gmail.com