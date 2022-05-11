The Create Waunakee committee has announced a one-day WRAP workshop that will explore the art of aluminum casting and allow residents an opportunity to try their hand at metalworking.
Professional artist and owner of FeLion Studios Alisa Toninato said the May 14 workshop will be open to those 14 or older and structured in a way that offers participants hands-on experience with creating their own piece of aluminum art. The morning of the event has been set aside for designing molds, a process in which each participant carves a reverse-engineered image into sand tile, followed by an afternoon of melting and pouring aluminum into those designs.
Once cooled, the metal should resemble the structure its creator had in mind.
Toninato said the process may seem intimidating and complicated, but she assures that it’s simple when one considers the individual steps that go into it and follows the instructions.
“They basically take a design that they have in their head and carve it directly into the sand mold,” Toninato said. “Everything is in reverse, so you’re basically making a mirror opposite of what your design is. And then in the afternoon, we’ll have the furnace on site and we’ll be melting aluminum to cast everybody’s creations.”
Toninato has operated a metal-casting business since 2011, specializing in the art of iron casting. Having organized a similar event for Olbrich Botanical Gardens the past 13 years, Toninato said metal-pouring events are a good way for those interested in the art form to test the waters before spending hundreds of dollars on classes or professional instructors. Toninato noted that the cost to participate in this weekend’s workshop is only $5.
“It’s a pretty awesome opportunity,” Toninato said. “And if you just want to watch, you’re totally welcome to do that. It’s a great spectator sport, because we’ll have an area for people to come look at us casting. And we’ll have a display board, so that people can see what’s being cast as we’re doing it.”
Toninato said most of her work involves iron casting and though she would have enjoyed the chance to demonstrate that process, melting the metal is complicated, while aluminum presents a safer and more approachable medium for those new to the experience.
“Iron melts at around 2300 degrees and requires a ton more processes and people to be able to do it,” Toninato said. “There’s just so much involved that it’s a bigger operation, versus with aluminum, it’s kind of like an easy-bake oven of foundry. We can do it in batches, the furnace is smaller, and it doesn’t require nearly as much heat or fuel and resources to do it.”
Toninato said aluminum melts at a temperature of 1500-1800 degrees, allowing her to demonstrate the melting process in more intimate settings. She encouraged residents to attend the upcoming workshop, if only to show support for area artists.
“It’s really important for any community that wants to have a creative culture in it, to really witness their youths and the nonprofessional artists in the crafts that are going on in their community,” Toninato said. “So I think it’s important for the community to really show up… And, it’s not every day that people get a chance to do some metal casting.”
The workshop has been scheduled for May 14, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Waunakee Public Library. Participants have been asked to register in advance, at https://apm.activecommunities.com/waunakee/Activity_Search/11496.