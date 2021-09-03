After 25 years of coaching baseball at Waunakee, Spencer Lee is retiring as the head coach of the Warriors baseball team, Waunakee Athletic Director Aaron May announced Friday.
“Coach Lee has been a staple of Waunakee baseball and his presence in the dugout will be missed,” May said.
A longtime assistant coach, Bob Freimuth said, “Working for Coach Lee for the past dozen years has been both enjoyable and educational. Witnessing firsthand the amount of time and effort Coach put into Waunakee baseball makes it clear just how much he meant to the success of the program. He will be missed.”
Lee will continue to teach fifth grade at Waunakee Intermediate School and looks forward to spending his springs/summers as a baseball fan.
Coach Lee led the Warriors to a state title in 2018 with a 3-1 victory over Arrowhead. That victory was extra special as Coach Lee’s son, Derek, pitched a complete game to secure the victory.
Over his career, Coach Lee’s teams made five trips the state tournament and secured 10 conference titles. Longtime assistant coach Tim Mommaerts commented on Lee's knack for recalling each game.
“What I find unique about Spencer's 25 years is that he remembers everything that happened in every single game he coached. He truly remembers every moment his players have had. I will definitely miss the stories he shared about past games and players on our bus rides as if it was yesterday," Mommaerts said. It could have been about a unique play, a great hit, a great pitch, or great defensive play a past player had made. And, he not only remembers the play, but he remembers who else was on the field, the color uniforms, and where everyone was sitting. He will forever be a great resource for the history of all things Waunakee baseball.”
Assistant coach Micah Thingvold said about his time working with Coach Lee, “It has been an honor to work with a coach that has as much experience and skill as Spencer. His willingness to share his knowledge of the game of baseball has been a gift. The Waunakee community will see signs of how much Spencer grew the game for many years to come.”
Beyond the wins and losses Coach Lee was a role model for coaches and players.
“Our strong participation numbers in baseball demonstrate the impact that Coach had on the community,” according to May.