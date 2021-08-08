CentralStar Cooperative, serving dairy and beef producers in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana, is awarding seven individuals with $1,000 scholarships to help pay for post-secondary education.
Among those receiving a grant are Eliza Endres of Waunakee. She is from Endres Berryridge Farms, LLC, and is the daughter of Randy and Karen Endres.
In addition to being children of cooperative member-stockowners, applicants were asked to provide meaningful commentary about their experiences and how those events helped cement a commitment to the agriculture industry.
“The competition for CentralStar’s scholarship program continues to be fierce,” commented Dori Lichty, communication specialist. “Applicants must be pursuing agriculture majors. It makes us feel good to see the quality of individuals who desire to pursue careers in this great industry.”