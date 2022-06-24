June 10-16
June 10
Alarm at 3:23 a.m. at Monticello Lane.
Check property at 4:45 a.m. at School Drive.
Assist Dane County Sheriff at 10:50 a.m. at Hwy. 19 and Hellenbrand Road.
Assist citizen at 10:54 a.m. at N. Klein Drive.
On-street parking complaint at 11:36 a.m. at Seventh Street.
Safety hazard reported at 11:55 a.m. at Water Wheel Drive.
Silent 911 call at 12:04 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Threats complaint at 12:41 p.m. at Community Drive.
Assist citizen at 12:46 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
On-street parking complaint at 1 p.m. at William Way and Kay Drive.
Check person at 1:29 p.m. at Wexford Drive.
911 disconnect at 1:59 p.m. at Kearney Way.
Assist Dane County Sheriff at 3:10 p.m. at Hwy. 19 and Hellenbrand Road.
On-street parking complaint at 3:30 p.m. at Simon Crestway.
Assist with K-9 at 6:17 p.m. at Chicago Avenue and N. Fair Oaks Avenue.
Traffic arrest at 6:30 p.m. at S. Division and S. Madison streets.
Stray animal at 6:46 p.m. at Cheyenne Pass and Lexington Drive.
Assist Dane County Sheriff at 8:41 p.m. at Aldora Court.
Unintentional 911 call at 9:09 p.m. at James Court.
Alarm at 9:42 p.m. at W. Main Street.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 10:43 p.m. at Peaceful Valley Parkway and S. Century Avneue.
Noise complaint at 11:34 p.m. at Kearney Way.
June 11
Traffic arrest at 1:05 a.m. at Hwy. 113.
Traffic arrest at 1:36 a.m. at Hwy. 113.
Alarm at 4:03 a.m. at W. Main Street.
Alarm at 8:45 a.m. at Victor Lane.
Unintentional 911 call at 11 a.m. at Ashford Lane.
Alarm at 11:59 a.m. at Turnberry Drive.
Drug incident, investigation at 1:06 p.m. at South and W. Third streets.
Traffic complaint, investigation at 3:15 p.m. at Peaceful Valley Parkway and Water Wheel Drive.
Theft from automobile at 3:32 p.m. at W. Main Street.
Hit-and-run accident at 5:32 p.m. at Westbridge Trail.
Check person at 7:15 p.m. at Sixth Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 8:02 p.m. at E. Main Street.
June 12
Assist police at 1:25 a.m. at Fordem Avenue and N. Lakewood Gardens Lane.
Traffic arrest at 3:14 a.m. at S. Century Avenue and Water Wheel Drive.
On-street parking complaint at 7:30 a.m. at Blue Ridge Trail.
Assist citizen at 8:30 a.m. at South Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 1:26 p.m. at Fairview Court.
Disturbance, unwanted person at 3:02 p.m. at E. Main STreet.
Motor vehicle vs. deer accident at 5:38 .m. at E. Main and Bacon streets.
Unintentional 911 call at 8:04 p.m. at Kearney Way.
Traffic arrest at 8:16 p.m. at Ripp Road and Fifth Street.
Check property at 9:18 p.m. at Sausalito Drive.
Assist citizen at 10:59 p.m. at Hwy. 113.
June 13
Local ordinance violation at 1:20 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Assist with K-9 at 2:21 a.m. at Harbour Town Drive and Elderberry Road.
Check property at 8:17 a.m. at Hwy. 113.
Abandoned 911 call at 8:18 a.m. at W. Main Street.
Traffic arrest at 10:15 a.m. at S. Madison and Grant streets.
Unintentional 911 call at 10:47 a.m. at Badger Lane.
Damage to property at 11:10 a.m. at Prairie View Court.
On-street parking complaint at 2:40 p.m. at Pasadena Parkway.
Check property at 4:45 p.m. at S. Division Street.
Assist police at 4:47 p.m. at North Ridge Drive.
Assist citizen at 5:05 p.m. at Centennial Parkway.
Parking complaint on private property at 5:40 p.m. at Frank H. Street.
Assist citizen at 6:40 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Animal wildlife at 7:30 p.m. at N. Century Avenue and W. Verleen Avenue.
Unintentional 911 call at 10:11 p.m. at Woodland Drive.
June 14
Check property at 1:17 a.m. at Arboretum Drive.
Domestic disturbance at 2:01 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Assist citizen at 8:17 a.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Special event at 10 a.m. at Connery Cove.
Violation of court order at 10:39 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Accident with property damage at 11:29 a.m. at W. Main Street.
Traffic arrest at 12:25 p.m. at E. Main and Bacon streets.
Check property at 1:27 p.m. at Vanderbilt Drive and Kopp Road.
Alarm at 1:37 p.m. at Patrick Avenue.
Damage to property – graffiti at 1:54 p.m. at E. Verleen Avenue.
Traffic arrest at 1:57 p.m. at E. Main and Bacon streets.
Property found at 2 p.m. at S. Holiday Drive.
Fraud reported at 3:09 p.m. at N. Century Avenue.
Unintentional 911 call at 4:05 p.m. at W. Second Street.
Animal wildlife at 4:22 p.m. at Fourth Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 4:28 p.m. at W. Verleen Avenue.
Annoying/obscene phone call at 5:28 p.m. at Knightsbridge Road.
Silent 911 call at 7:03 p.m. at Nantucket Court.
Assist with vehicle lockout at 7:39 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Alarm at 9:21 p.m. at W. Main Street.
Traffic arrest at 9:44 p.m. at S. Century Avenue at Eighth Street.
June 15
911 disconnect at 12:16 a.m. at O’Malley Street.
Check property at 12:29 a.m. at Hillcrest Drive.
Motor vehicle vs. deer accident at 7:45 a.m. at Hwy. 19 and Hogan Road.
Check person at 3:34 p.m. at O’Malley Street.
Accident on private property at 4:16 p.m. at E. Third Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 6:57 p.m. at W. Verleen Avenue.
Safety hazard reported at 7:50 p.m. at Arboretum Drive.
Check person at 8:32 p.m. at Hillcrest Drive.
Check person at 8:46 p.m. at Kopp Road.
Traffic arrest at 10:54 p.m. at N. Century Avenue and Lochmoore Drive.
June 16
Juvenile complaint at 1:02 a.m. at Blue Ridge Trail and Frederick Court.
Accident on private property at 8:02 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 8:189 a.m. at Sunset Lane.
On-street parking complaint at 8:30 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Traffic arrest at 9:03 a.m. at Simon Crestway and Water Wheel Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 10:56 a.m. at Sunset Lane.
Assist citizen at 12;37 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Fraud reported at 12:50 p.m. at Bethel Circle.
Traffic arrest at 4:14 p.m. at S. Division and S. Madison streets.
Juvenile complaint at 4:38 p.m. at S. Century Avenue and Woodland Drive.
Check person at 5:56 p.m. at Frank H Street.
Assist citizen at 6:12 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Parkway.
Check property at 6:54 p.m. at S. Division Street.
Check person at 6:59 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Silent 911 call at 9:13 p.m. at Water Wheel Drive.
Assist Dane County Sheriff at 10:57 p.m. at Willow Road.
Adult Citations
June 10
Kadence Legried, Madison, speeding at S. Division and S. Madison streets. Municipal court date set for Aug. 9.
June 11
Lenthsey Gaytan-Torrijos, Sun Prairie, operating a motor vehicle without insurance at Hwy. 113. Municipal court date set for Aug. 9.
Mary Loomis, Madison, open intoxicants in vehicle by driver at Arboretum Drive and Hwy. 113. Municipal court date set for Aug. 9.
Timothy Williams, Waunakee, speeding at hwy. 113. Municipal court date set for Aug. 9.
June 12
Khayriyyah Abdul-Khaaliq, Sun Prairie, speeding at S. Century Avenue and Water Wheel Drive. Municipal court date set for Aug. 9.
Jose Trejo-Macias, Madison, operating without a valid license at Ripp Road and Fifth Street. Municipal court date set for Aug. 9.
June 13
Cory Evans, North Freedom, operating while revoked at S. Madison and Grant streets. Circuit court date set for July 18.
June 14
Patrick Flesch, Madison speeding at S. Century Avenue and Eighth Street. Municipal court date set for Aug. 9.
Daniel Ovadal, Waunakee, operating after suspension at E. Main and Bacon streets. Municipal court date set for Aug. 9.
Rita Scallon, Madison, operating while revoked at E. Main and Bacon streets. Circuit court date set for Aug. 8.
June 15
Kaitlyn Wiemann, Morrisonville, speeding at N. Century Avenue and Lochmoore Drive. Municipal court date set for Aug. 9.
June 16
Meagan Gramling, Madison, failure to stop at stop sign at Simon Crestway and Water Wheel Drive. Municipal court date set for Aug. 9.
Susan Martens, Medford, speeding at S. Division and S. Madison streets. Municipal court date set for Aug. 9.
Adult Arrests
June 12
Milton Machado, Portage, child enticement, causing mental harm and disorderly conduct at E. Main Street.
June 14
Anthony Pleva, Verona, domestic enhancer, and disorderly conduct at E. Main Street.
June 15
Anthony Pleva, Verona, contact after domestic abuse arrest at E. Main Street.