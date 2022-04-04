Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is seeking nominations for its annual Neighbor of the Year Award which honors someone who exemplifies its "neighbors helping neighbors" mission in the community. The winner will be honored at the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce Community Awards celebration on Sunday, June 5.
“Amazing neighbors make our community stronger by always looking out for others and bringing people together,” said Lisa Humenik, executive director. “Whether it is by organizing a meal train to make sure that a neighbor going through a hard time has dinner every night, planning the neighborhood block party, removing snow and raking leaves for a homebound neighbor, or other acts of kindness, such individuals are the glue that hold our community together and make everyone feel welcome.”
The nomination form is brief and requires the contact information for the nominator and the nominee along with brief explanation of why the nominee is deserving of the honor. Nominations are due by Friday, April 15, and can be submitted online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NeighboroftheYear2022. Paper copies of the nomination form are available at Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S Century Ave., in Waunakee.
All nominees will receive a certificate and letter recognizing them for being nominated. The winner will be selected by the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection board of directors and will be notified by April 29.
The Neighbor of the Year award was first presented in 2019 and past winners are Tom O’Rourke, Tarek Saleh, and Karen Smith.