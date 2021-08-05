THE WAUNAKEE Police Department’s newsletter reminds residents to keep their garage and car doors locked. The village has seen a rise in thefts of automobiles and other items from unlocked garages.
WAUNAKEE RESIDENTS can sign up for the Citizens Academy, a hands-on program that provides a better understanding of Waunakee Police, Fire and EMS duties. The nine-week program begins Sept. 1 and will run Wednesday evenings from 6-8:30 p.m. To learn more, contact Sgt. Matt Plendl at (608) 849-4523 or mplendl@waunakeepd.org.
GIRLS ON THE Run is seeking coaches for the physical activity-based, positive development programs for girls in third through eighth grades. Practices begin the week of Sept. 13. The Girls on the Run 5K event in Waunakee is Nov. 6. For information, visit girlsontherunscwi.org/coach.
