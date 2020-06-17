Alex Janis, a member of Troop 2298 in Girl Scouts of Wisconsin–Badgerland Council, has earned the highest awards available in Girl Scouting – the Gold Award.
Alex, a recent graduate of Madison Country Day School, was among just 11 Badgerland Girl Scouts to earn her Gold Award in 2019-20. Her project was “Music for the Soul” - providing easy-to-use music players for Alzheimer’s patients at a local care facility with the goal of helping them feel better through music.
“Alzheimer’s Disease is a global problem with no cure,” Janis said. “Music is something that could help every Alzheimer’s patient in the world.”
Janis raised over $2,500 through Girl Scout cookie sales and donations to purchase 16 music players and other supplies to donate to Homestead Assisted Living.
“The staff at Homestead expressed that they have noticed a difference in their patients and multiple family members have contacted me to talk about how their family member has enjoyed their music player,” she added.
To earn the prestigious Gold Award, a girl must dedicate 80 hours to a “Take Action” project – one that makes a positive, sustainable difference in her community. Nationwide, less than 5 percent of eligible Girl Scouts achieve the Gold Award, making Janis part of an elite circle.
“There is something so special when we get to see, in person, the significant impact this organization is making on our girls, and in turn, the impact the girls are making on their communities,” said Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland CEO Marci Henderson. “Gold Award Girl Scouts like Alex have risen to high challenges. They’ve distinguished themselves through determination and a sincere desire to make the world a better place. They have demonstrated great leadership. They are making a difference. They exemplify what it means to be a Girl Scout.”
According to a study by the Girl Scouts Research Institute, Girl Scouts who earn the highest awards receive greater lifetime benefits than their peers, reporting a more positive sense of self; more leadership experiences; and greater life satisfaction, life success, community service commitment and civic engagement.
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland Council serves more than 7,300 girl members in 21 counties in south-central and southwest Wisconsin, as well as Houston County in Minnesota and Allamakee County in Iowa. The council has service centers in Madison, La Crosse, Platteville and Janesville. More information about Girl Scouts and the Gold Award can be found at www.gsbadgerland.org.
