The Bookmobile makes weekly stops at St. Mary of the Lake Church, in Westport, from 10-11 a.m. Residents with a library card from the South Central Library System can utilize the mobile library service and everything it has to offer. Those without one can sign up for a card aboard the bus.
Dane County Library Service (DCLS) has expressed interest in growing attendance at its bookmobile stop at Westport, where the mobile library makes weekly visits to ensure that materials are accessible to residents.
DCLS staff reached out to town administrators recently, notifying them that the library service was interested in not only raising awareness but increasing usage of bookmobile services in the communities it serves. Members have been distributing flyers to municipal newsletters in an effort to spread the word about the county’s mobile library and everything it offers visitors.
Library assistant Todd Cox said the bookmobile visits areas of the county that pay for library service yet lack libraries of their own. Cox noted that one of those communities is Westport, where he brings the mobile library to St. Mary of the Lake Church every Saturday from 10-11 a.m.
“We’d love to grow this stop and let people know what we can do for them,” Cox said.
Those with a library card from the South Central Library System have been granted access to its materials and can browse the selection, pick up holds and return items on the bus as they would at a normal library; those without one can sign up for a library card on-site.