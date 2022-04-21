JoAnn Hoffman has volunteered at the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC) since 2019, lending her organizational skills to the nonprofit as its head sorting-room coordinator.
A retired office administrator, Hoffman said sifting through the donations is a perfect fit for her.
“Working as an administrative person in an accounting firm, you either are or become very detailed,” Hoffman said as led a tour of WNC’s community store aisles, where she now puts that skill set to use organizing items on shelves so clients can browse for things their family needs yet cannot afford. “And it’s a good fit because when I decided on the things that I wanted to volunteer at, I wanted it to be something that helped people – and something that helped the people in our community.”
Hoffman left the workforce in 2017, after retiring from the company for which she had worked the past 42 years. Shortly into retirement, though, she found herself looking for ways she could give back to the village she’d come to call home.
Hoffman knew there were several places at which she could volunteer but felt it important that the one she chose impacted local families.
That’s when she noticed a sign on Century Avenue with the purple silhouette of two parents holding the hands of their child, under the letters “WNC.” Hoffman searched online to find out more about the organization and what volunteer opportunities it might offer. She reached out to the organization’s executive director shortly thereafter, and the two agreed that her experience in office administration made her an ideal candidate for its sorting room operations.
Hoffman decided to join the WNC team in fall of 2019. After a few months volunteering there, she chose to make it a regular activity and set aside three mornings a week to do just that.
She has kept the Monday, Wednesday and Friday schedule ever since.
Hoffman said most of the mornings she volunteers is spent making sure that donated items such as clothing or toys are usable, clean and undamaged, and that those who visit the store would actually want to take them home.
Oftentimes, that’s not the case.
“A lot of people will bring stuff in, like, ‘My mom died,’” Hoffman said. “Well, some of that stuff is just not appropriate. It’s pots and pans that are scratched, or they’re just nasty. So we sort what’s good. We actually have a sign in the sorting room that says, ‘If you wouldn’t use this, or somebody in your household wouldn’t use this, why would we give this to our clients?’”
Hoffman noted that WNC’s mission is to provide programs and resources that can positively impact clients, and the largest program it provides at the moment is its community store.
Maintaining the program has been possible only with the work of volunteers.
The 67-year-old said that work includes checking clothing for rips, stains and inappropriate language or images, and confirming that each item has a size tag. Books should be free from vandalism and other markings, while toys must have all their parts and be in at least fair condition.
Items that pass the test are then matched with client needs.
“There is a thing with WNC called a ‘needs list,’” Hoffman said. “So when the shoppers come in and they go shopping, the last thing people at the welcome desk ask is, ‘Was there anything that you need that you couldn’t find?’ And that goes onto a list. I actually enter it into the system, and there’s a list generated. So being in the sorting room, I watch out for that kind of thing.”
Over the past three years, Hoffman has gotten to know several of the clients after calling and letting them know something on their list came into the store. She said their reaction — especially the children’s — is what keeps her coming back to WNC to volunteer.
“When their mom is shopping, and they get a toy out of the room, they’re just chattering away. And they’re happy,” Hoffman said. “You can hear it all over the place, little voices of happiness. There’s not a lot of places you volunteer where you get that instant feedback of how appreciative somebody is of something.”
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection could always use more volunteers, though. Hoffman said volunteer shifts can be as short as an hour or two, or up to 3.5 hours like the ones she works.
Those interested in volunteer opportunities at WNC should visit https://waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org/index.php/volunteer/.