Thanksgiving Day was Lillian Bach’s 106th birthday and a busy one for the centenarian living at Home Again Assisted Living in Waunakee.
“I had a wonderful birthday. I had visitors from 10 o’clock till 5 o’clock. The telephone was ringing all the time,” Bach said. Three sons, two grandchildren and their families visited throughout the day, and the meal was excellent, she said.
Staff and fellow Home Again residents also celebrated, creating a banner with each helping to draw the 106 candles.
Though visually impaired and confined to a wheelchair, Bach remains mentally agile and is capable of caring for herself.
Asked about her longevity, Bach said she doesn’t have a secret. And, if she did, it would start from age 4 and be book-length, she added. No one else in her family has lived into their 100s, she said. Born on Thanksgiving Day, she was the youngest of seven, and all passed away in the 80s.
“It isn’t one or two things; it’s a lifetime, and it isn’t only me. It’s the good Lord. The Lord tells me when I’m supposed to be born, and the Lord tells me when it’s time to go,” Bach said.
Still, she shared some details of her 106 years.
Bach grew up on a farm in Marquette County in Neshkoro, north of Green Lake. She worked as a nurse’s assistant in a hospital for 20 years and, at age 60, retired in Florida where her daughter lives. She lived in a number of communities near the ocean and enjoyed spending time at the beach, golfing and traveling during retirement. She also has a strong faith, attending church and singing in the choir.
But she advises others to take of their eyes; she never wore sunglasses while golfing, she said. She also liked a good tan, but advises against it.
Bach has been active her entire life.
“I loved sports. And fishing. Outdoor life was my pride and joy,” she said.
Six years ago, Bach returned to Wisconsin, where four of her five children live. She remembers hard financial times when she and her husband were raising five kids in Berlin, Wisconsin.
“There wasn’t much work,” she said. “We were pressed for money for a long time. But I crossed many bridges, and I got over them.”
She attributes growing up on the farm for teaching her the lessons of hard work and her ability to persevere.
She said she never expected to live to even 100 years old.
“Nobody thinks they’re going to live to 106,” she said.