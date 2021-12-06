After two months of engaging with the Waunakee community through a survey and small-group meetings, the consultant contracted to design an aquatic facility will make a presentation to the Waunakee Village Board Dec. 8.
Set for 6 p.m., the meeting will include a concept presentation by George Deines of Counsilman-Hunsaker, along with a discussion with community members and an Aquatics Work Group, a small focus group.
According to a memo to the village board, more than 1,500 residents participated in the survey, and four small groups of community stakeholders met with the consulting team. The Aquatics Work Group has also met with the consulting team twice to discuss aquatics needs in the community.
A community meeting invited all residents to ask questions and share their thoughts, as well.
Following this work, the consulting team will present the study results, along with several proposed concepts for consideration, Wednesday evening. The meeting will be at the Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St. and will be recorded and available on YouTube. It is one a several meetings with the consultant scheduled at the onset of the work, said Sue McDade.
The next is set for Jan. 18 at the regular meeting of the village board. That meeting date falls on a Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.