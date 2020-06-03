Waunakee Utilities is asking for help from customers in keeping the sanitary sewer system free from obstructions.
The utility has responded to multiple pump failures over the past couple weeks. In each instance, the pumps failed because they were clogged with things that should not be in the sanitary sewer system.
Randy Dorn, Waunakee Utilities Water and Sewer Manager, said “The pump failures are expensive to fix, time consuming, and if not fixed immediately, can lead to backups in houses and businesses.”
The utility would like to remind customers that the only two things that should be flushed into the system are human waste and toilet paper.
Disinfectant disposable wipes, paper towels, feminine products and baby wipes should not be flushed into the system. Also, there is no such thing as a “flushable” wipe, even if the manufacturer has labeled it as such.
Dorn also stated, “Disinfectant and other ‘flushable’ wipes don’t break down in the system like toilet paper does, which is the cause of these pump failures.”
Customers are encouraged to contact the utility at (608) 849-8111 with questions about whether or not something is safe to dispose of in the sanitary sewer system.
