The Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) has announced the 2022 WSMA Student Composition Project winners. The following students from across the state will be recognized for outstanding achievement with their original musical work during a special awards program held virtually on Saturday, May 14.
Waunakee students in both middle and high school were announced as winners.
Waunakee Middle School winning compositions in the digital musical production category included Light vs. Dark by Tiernan Fritz (first place)The Dark World by Katie Leder (third place) and Boss Battle by Owen Gillingham (honorable mention). Jessica Spicer is the music instructor.
Two Madison Country Day School students will receive awards for winning compositions in the high school digital music category. Reconciliation by Nicholas Kaminski from Madison Country Day School received a second place, and Party Animal by Mark Henke received a third place. Jon Schipper is the music instructor.
This year a total of 121 submissions were received for the project with 99 submissions in the High School Division (grades 9-12), 17 in the Middle School Division (grades 5-8) and 5 in the Intermediate School Division (grades 4-6). Eleven submissions received Honorable Mention distinctions and 41 submissions received awards based on merit in 13 different categories.
The Student Composition Project provides student composers the opportunity to receive feedback regarding the positive qualities of his/her piece as well as provide ways to improve as a composer in the future. Each submission is reviewed and receives a written critique by a professional composer. Reviewers determine awards and winners. Division winners receive a scholarship to study composition.