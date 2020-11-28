Martin Yanke found out after he enlisted in the Naval Reserves at the age of 17 that he didn’t have sea legs.
Not a “water sailor,” Yanke transferred to the Seabees, the United States Construction Battalions, to serve on cruise ships, he said.
“Small ships are not like cruise ships. If you’ve ever been on Lake Mendota when it’s pretty wavy, that’s what they’re like. Pretty rough. I never felt well when I was on a ship,” he said.
Yanke joined the Navy in 1953, during the Korean War, but he wasn’t called for active duty until 1959 when he was with the Seabees.
He enlisted at age 17, with his parents signing for him, after his brother was called up for his second round of duty. His brother had served four years in the Second World War, and then in the inactive reserves during the Korean War.
The younger Yanke attended Great Lakes Naval Base for the two-week boot camp and completed two-week trainings each year, along with monthly meetings at the reserve center in Madison.
He remembers attending heavy equipment school and diesel driving school.
“Every year, it was something different, I can’t remember them all, until I got called up for active duty,” said Yanke, who is now 86.
He traveled to Washington, D.C., then transferred to Williamsburg, Virginia, just the beginning of world travel for Yanke as a young man.
“I was with the Seabees, so we were a Marine outfit; we wore dungarees. We taught two-week trainees who would hook up with NATO cruises every fall,” Yanke said.
He also played basketball and baseball for the Naval District.
During that time, he traveled overseas to the Antarctic, France, Monaco, Barcelona, Venice, Rock of Gibraltar, Crete and other countries.
“I was pretty much all over the place,” he said.
He and his fellow Seabees had been activated for the first Lebanon crisis and left with an aircraft carrier from Norfolk, Virginia.
The Seabees were tasked with building airfields for a marine helicopter group that never took off. The crisis never materialized, so they stayed on the carrier for 21 days then returned.
“I guess cooler heads prevailed,” he said.
Initially, they were headed toward Puerto Rico, and sat there for a week.
“It ended up being 21 days total until we went back to Norfolk and I went back to my base,” he said.
Those 21 days were spent with about 5,000 others, and the ship was “very, very crowded,” Yanke said.
“They’re designed for about a 3,000 ship company but they had 2,000 Marines and Seabees aboard to build airfields, so we slept on cots on the hanger deck on the second floor,” Yanke said. “The chow lines were extremely long. You can imagine, 5,000 people going through.”
Yanke described the food as just “cream on toast.”
“You do what you have to do,” he said.
On board other NATO cruises, Yanke and his fellow Seabees would replenish other ships in the Mediterranean with food. The cruises would dock, allowing the Seabees to explore the areas.
“Then when you would land on land, you were pretty much on your own. You walked around to see what the culture was like. And there was no violence because there was nothing going on anywhere back then,” Yanke said.
While the experience allowed the young men to visit different countries, Yanke said they were paid little.
“The only thing we didn’t have was a lot of money,” he said.
Usually, the ships were at sea for about eight to 10 days, Yanke said, and then he could get his feet on the ground again.
The longest voyage was to the Antarctic, about five-weeks at sea.
Yanke was a Petty Officer and had a group of people working under him. He was in charge of the gymnasium and taught reservists how to drive Caterpillars and use other equipment to construct airfields.
“You always met new people from all over, from different walks of life, some from the South, some from East Coast some from the West Coast,” Yanke said.
He said he enjoyed the camaraderie during his eight years in the service, six in the reserves and two years of active service.
“You live in close quarters,” he said. On base eight to 10 people slept in the same room on bunk beds.
“You’ve got to learn to get along with each other. You’ve got guys from New York, guys from Wisconsin. You all have different likes and dislikes. You have to make adjustments in your life, and they’re also some of the closest friends you’ve ever had,” Yanke said.
During his time in the reserves, Yanke worked for Oscar Mayer, and returned there again after active duty.
Although he didn’t see combat action, he and the others provided a service. Playing basketball and baseball, he and his team members entertained the troops.
He would recommend serving in the armed forces, he said, noting it provides discipline that he sees as needed today.
“We’d never think of going out and breaking windows and burning cars and stuff like that. We just had too much respect for that. I think we ought to go back to the draft,” he said.
