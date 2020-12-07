Waunakee Utilities works hard all year to keep the lights on in Waunakee, and now they aim to make the community even brighter this holiday season by hosting a coloring contest for local children. Kids of all ages are encouraged to participate. Their grown-up can pick up the contest rules and coloring sheet online at waunakeeutilities.com.

The Gingerbread Town Coloring Contest consists of a coloring page that features a lineworker decorating the town in preparation of the holiday season. To enter the contest you can either mail in your coloring sheet or place it in the drop box at Waunakee Utilities by Dec. 28. Please include your child’s name and address on the coloring sheet.

Entries will be judged by your local utility staff, and winners will be highlighted on the utility’s Facebook page. Prizes include a $25 Chamber WaunaBUCKS gift certificate in each age group. All entries will receive a free scoop of custard coupon and a copy of the utility’s "If I Were a Lineworker" children’s book.

“The holidays can be a difficult time of year for so many, and we’re hoping that this little contest brings just a bit more joy to everyone in the area,” said Tim Herlitzka, General Manager. “We look forward to the children participating, and we’re excited to share their artwork with the community.”

