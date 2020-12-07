Waunakee Utilities works hard all year to keep the lights on in Waunakee, and now they aim to make the community even brighter this holiday season by hosting a coloring contest for local children. Kids of all ages are encouraged to participate. Their grown-up can pick up the contest rules and coloring sheet online at waunakeeutilities.com.
The Gingerbread Town Coloring Contest consists of a coloring page that features a lineworker decorating the town in preparation of the holiday season. To enter the contest you can either mail in your coloring sheet or place it in the drop box at Waunakee Utilities by Dec. 28. Please include your child’s name and address on the coloring sheet.
Entries will be judged by your local utility staff, and winners will be highlighted on the utility’s Facebook page. Prizes include a $25 Chamber WaunaBUCKS gift certificate in each age group. All entries will receive a free scoop of custard coupon and a copy of the utility’s "If I Were a Lineworker" children’s book.
“The holidays can be a difficult time of year for so many, and we’re hoping that this little contest brings just a bit more joy to everyone in the area,” said Tim Herlitzka, General Manager. “We look forward to the children participating, and we’re excited to share their artwork with the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.