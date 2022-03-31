SkillsUSA Wisconsin’s annual state leadership and skills conference is next week, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The two-day event will mark the first time in two years that the statewide competition takes place in-person.
“We’ve had a few COVID years where almost everything was done on Zoom,” Waunakee Middle School SkillsUSA advisor Dave Burgard said, adding that the return to head-to-head competition is a positive sign for the seventh through eighth graders that the program serves. “It does wonders for them as they go on to high school and start thinking about what they want their future to be and what classes they want to take.”
Burgard noted that SkillsUSA members not only met virtually throughout the majority of the 2020-21 school year, but they competed in local and regional competitions via virtual means as well. Clubs have experienced decreased participation ever since, with Waunakee High School (WHS)’s SkillsUSA group dropping from approximately 30 students to 12 since the start of the pandemic.
“When the pandemic hit and we went virtual, that really killed the numbers,” said WHS SkillsUSA advisor Rob France, who is hopeful that the ability to meet in-person encourages more youth to join the student organization. “We expect things to start ramping up over the next couple years, getting back to where we were before the pandemic.
France said the high school will be represented by four students at the April 5-6 state conference, with members competing in three separate events – entrepreneurship, job interview and broadcast news production. Participants include Cole Kleinsteiver, Jack Lutz, Brice Robinson and Cooper Yecoshenco.
“It’s a pretty good crew this year,” France said. “There’s a possibility we might be going to nationals.”
Waunakee Middle School has registered six students for the upcoming conference, including eighth graders Alex Malich and Simon Marx who will each compete in two challenges this year.
Malich joined SkillsUSA during the 2020-21 school year, at the encouragement of his brother and their mutual friends. The then seventh-grader ended up placing second in the statewide job-interview competition, just ahead of his older sibling. Now president of the middle-school club, Malich has been preparing for a repeat performance but said he’ll be happy with whatever the outcome is from next week’s conference.
“I feel like it’s getting me ready for my future with these job interviews and having some examples of that before I go interview for an actual job – knowing what’s coming, how to prepare and handle that,” Malich said, adding, “I’ve done a few with my parents (to prepare for the real thing).”
Marx has participated in SkillsUSA the past two years as well, and was recently elected vice-president of the middle school organization. Marx placed first in last year’s CO2-car competition and hopes to keep the No. 1 rank this time around. The 14-year-old said participating is less about the prizes, however, and more about the experience he and his classmates get from the statewide program.
“It’s kind of fun to hang out with the people at the meet – not just during the competition or with team members, but before and after our competition,” said Marx, who will compete in the team- engineering challenge with Malich for the second year in a row.
Marx called the conference a learning opportunity as well, with individual participants and teams getting the chance to improve upon their performance from previous competitions. He cited the team-engineering challenge as an example, a category in which members “failed miserably” in districts and regionals this year.
“The last two times in team engineering, we overcomplicated things and it failed miserably,” Marx said. “So we’re just going to try and stick to a simple plan, hopefully.”
Waunakee SkillsUSA members will be 10 of more than 1,800 middle- and high-school students expected to participate in the state leadership and skills conference, which marks its 49th year SkillsUSA Wisconsin has held the event. The state program began in 1973 and now has more than 2500 members across 180-plus chapters throughout the state.
Those who place first in any of the 80 individual or team challenges automatically qualify for nationals this June, in Atlanta, Georgia.