As the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) plans road improvements to Hwy. 113, north of Waunakee to Hwy. V, a safety engineer with the DOT is requesting the Office Commissioner of Railroads to recommend the appropriate crossing warning devices.
A petition filed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation notes that the project will occur in either 2023 or 2024, depending on whether it is advanced.
The road and pedestrian-path improvements will extend through the railroad crossing at Hwy. 113 and will include new raised medians north and south of the crossing.
The project plan calls for 11-foot travel lanes with 5-foot shoulders; currently, the shoulders are 4 feet. Due to the cross section widening, the DOT is proposing to replace the existing asphalt crossing with a new 65-foot concrete panel surface, according to the petition. The DOT would replace the existing signals with new mast-mounted automatic flashing light signals with gates, a bell on each mast, and a bungalow with constant warning time circuitry. The pedestrian path would also be widened at the crossing.
A notice of a railroad-crossing investigation at Hwy. 113 and the Sixmile Creek bike path has been issued. Individuals can receive automatic notifications for all documents or intervene in the investigation by visiting the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads at http://ocr.wi.gov and searching for the docket. The docket number is 9170-RX-401. To become a party in the investigation, go to the Electronic Filing link on the website.