Police Calls
Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Nov. 27
Alarm at 3:20 a.m. at N. Holiday Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 4:05 a.m. at Winston Way.
Check property at 7:27 a.m. at N. Holiday Drive.
Check property at 7:53 a.m. at Uniek Drive.
Assist citizen at 9:42 a.m. at Rupert Road.
Assist citizen at 10:30 a.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Traffic incident at 12:13 p.m. at Woodland Drive and Manchester Crossing.
Battery reported at 4:08 p.m. at S. Holiday Drive.
Assist citizen at 4:42 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Check person at 5:20 p.m. at Nantucket Court.
Safety hazard reported at 6:50 p.m. at S. Century Avenue and Fourth Street.
Check person at 8:33 a.m. at Sausalito Drive.
Preserve the peace at 9:36 p.m. at Raymond Road.
Nov. 28
Check property at 12:10 a.m. at Charleston Circle.
Check property at 12:40 a.m. at Kentlands Court.
Traffic arrest at 6:52 a.m. at Ireland Drive and Water Wheel Drive.
Alarm at 10:11 a.m. at Uniek Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 10:43 a.m. at Hanover Court.
Assist citizen at 11 a.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Accident with property damage at 5:32 p.m. at W. Main Street and S. Century Avenue.
Unintentional 911 call at 7:41 p.m. at Ridge Top Drive.
Traffic incident at Raemisch Road and Frank H Street.
Check person at 9:12 p.m. at Fourth Street.
Nov. 29
Drug incident/investigation at 12:55 a.m. at N. Meadowbrook Lane and Pebblebrook Drive.
Drug incident/investigation at 1:49 a.m. at E. Main Street and S. Division Street.
Assist with vehicle lockout at 7 a.m. at S. Division Street.
On-street parking complaint at 8:25 a.m. at O’Malley Street.
Juvenile complaint at 9:12 a.m. at Sunset Lane.
Assist police at 10:43 a.m. at O’Malley Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 12:24 p.m. at Nord Drive and Raemisch Road.
Unintentional 911 call at 1:52 p.m. at W. Third Street.
Alarm at 4:27 p.m. at Community Drive.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 4:35 p.m. at Blue Ridge Trail.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 6:30 p.m. at S. Division Street and Woodland Drive.
Assist Dane County Sheriff at 8:24 a.m. at Hwy. 19 and Wipperfurth Road.
Traffic arrest at 10:09 p.m. at Woodland Drive and S. Division Street.
Assist with K-9 at 11:24 p.m. at Sweet Grass Drive.
Nov. 30
Alarm at 4:01 a.m. at Water Wheel Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 7:31 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Violation of court order at 8:15 a.m. at Wexford Drive.
On-street parking complaint at 9:16 a.m. at Tierney Drive.
Alarm at 12:33 p.m. at Tierney Drive.
Assist citizen at 1 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Parking complaint on private property at 1:40 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Traffic arrest at 4:16 p.m. at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 5:02 p.m. at Bethel Circle and Moravian Valley Road.
Juvenile complaint at 8:24 p.m. at N. Madison Street.
911 disconnect at 11:53 p.m. at Foggy Mountain Pass.
Dec. 1
Check property at 2:10 a.m. at W. Verleen Avenue.
Assist Dane County Sheriff at 6:05 a.m. at Hwy. I and Easy Street.
911 disconnect at 7:33 a.m. at E. Main Street.
On-street parking complaint at 8 a.m. at Fifth Street.
Assist citizen at 9:21 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Neighbor trouble at 1:19 a.m. at S. Division Street.
Animal complaint/disturbance at 4 p.m. at Fourth Street.
Safety hazard reported at 4:57 p.m. at W. Main Street.
Drug incident/investigation at 5:28 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Assist police at 5:43 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 7:31 p.m. at Fairview Trail.
Stray animal reported at 10:21 p.m. at S. Century Avenue and Fourth Street.
Dec. 2
Stray animal reported at 2:51 a.m. at Fifth Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 4:30 a.m. at Woodbridge Trail.
Alarm at 7:02 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Traffic arrest at 7:35 a.m. at Eighth Street and S. Century Avenue.
Alarm at 9:24 a.m. at Moravian Valley Road.
Safety hazard reported at 9:36 a.m. at Raemisch Road and E. Main Street.
Check property at 10:13 a.m. at Badger Lane.
Traffic arrest at 10:30 a.m. at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive.
Annoying/obscene phone call at 10:35 a.m. at Hanover Court.
Assist with vehicle lockout at noon at W. Main Street.
Safety hazard reported at 1:33 p.m. at S. Century Avenue.
Unintentional 911 call at 2:23 p.m. at Reeve Drive.
Suspicious person reported at 2:44 p.m. at Westbridge Trail.
Assist citizen at 3:15 p.m. at Raemisch Road and E. Main Street.
Disturbance reported at 5:06 p.m. at N. Klein Drive and Sunset Lane.
Assist police at 5:20 p.m. at Alysen Lane.
Check person at 5:51 p.m. at S. Division Street.
Check property at 7:48 p.m. at Lochmoore Drive and Legends Drive.
Drug incident/investigation at 8:11 a.m. at Kearney Way.
Disturbance reported at 10:26 p.m. at Knightsbridge Road.
Dec. 3
Check property at 1:52 a.m. at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive.
Animal wildlife at 2:30 a.m. at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive.
Traffic arrest at 5:47 a.m. at E. Main Street and Marshall Drive.
Traffic arrest at 6:29 a.m. at S. Century Avenue and Presidio Drive.
On-street parking complaint at 7:18 a.m. at W. Second Street.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 10:06 a.m. at N. Madison Street.
Traffic arrest at 1:37 p.m. at W. Main Street and S. Century Avenue.
Property found at 2:50 p.m. at N. Madison Street and Skyview Drive.
Drug incident/investigation at 4:03 p.m. at E. Main and Bacon streets.
Accident with property damage at 4:22 p.m. at E. Main and S. Division streets.
Assist Dane County Sheriff at 5:30 p.m. at Westshire Circle.
Check person at 7:02 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Drug incident/investigation at 7:53 p.m. at Woodland Drive and Manchester Crossing.
Drug incident/investigation at 10:28 p.m. at Hwy. 113.
Adult Citations
Nov. 28
Timothy Bubb, Waunakee, failure to stop at stop sign at Ireland Drive and Water Wheel Drive. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Sarah Ottosen, Waunakee, failure to yield for yield sign at W. Main Street and S. Century Avenue. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Nov. 29
Jaxson Ryan, Madison, possession of marijuana and underage drinking, possession at N. Meadowbrook Lane and Pebblebrook Drive. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Nov. 30
Mackenzie Deese, Madison, speeding at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Dec. 2
Ryan Horner, Waunakee, motor vehicle windows not reasonably clean at Eighth Street and S. Century Avenue. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Kristin Oliver, DeForest, speeding at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Dec. 3
Andrea Gonzalez, Waunakee, speeding at S. Century Avenue and Presidio Drive. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Dmitri Hechel, Waunakee, possession of marijuana at Hwy. 113. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Homero Rojo Cardoso, Madison, operating after suspension at W. Main Street and S. Century Avenue. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Shaelon Wolford, Sun Prairie, operating after suspension at E. Main Street and Marshall Drive. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Juvenile Citations
Nov. 29
Windsor juvenile, failure to stop at stop sign at Woodland Drive and S. Division Street. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Waunakee juvenile, possession of marijuana at N. Meadowbrook Lane and Pebblebrook Drive. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Waunakee juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia at N. Meadowbrook Lane and Pebblebrook Drive. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Dec. 2
Prairie du Sac juvenile, possession of marijuana at Kearney Way. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Prairie du Sac juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia at Kearney Way. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Dec. 3
Waunakee juvenile, possession of marijuana at Woodland Drive and Manchester Crossing. Municipal court date set for Jan. 12.
Adult Arrests
Nov. 27
Jesse Erickson, Waunakee, domestic enhancer, battery – simple, disorderly conduct and probation hold at S. Holiday Drive.
Dec. 1
Julie Cruz, Waunakee, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and probation violation at E. Main Street.
Andrew Patton, probation violation at E. Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.