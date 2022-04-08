ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
April 20, 1922
The following officers were elected at the baseball meeting held Tuesday: A.P. Kennedy, president; John Michels, secretary, treasurer; Charles McWatty, manager; Ray Hohlstein, captain; Harry T. Clarke, official scorer; “Butch” Schmitz, mascot.
Peter Brausen, who has been playing professional baseball in the Eastern League, has been sold to Decatur of the Three ILeague.
Victor A. Kohlman has rented the McWatty garage and is preparing to do auto repairing of all kinds.
We had a regular blizzard Wednesday and hope it will be the last of the season.
John E. Klingelhofer has contracted for and is building an eight-room residence for Edward Bartels in this village.
“The Old West,” a heart-gripping movie, will be shown at the Home Theatre in Waunakee on Saturday and Sunday evenings.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 21, 1927
A tear gas bomb, which is used in connection with the burglary alarm system at the Waunakee State Bank, exploded and drove everyone out of the bank for some time.
The steaming of tobacco beds has now started in the community.
William Schmitz, who is attending Marquette University, spent the weekend with his parents here.
In P.B. Miller’s advertisement in this issue, we notice the following prices: bananas, 3 lbs. – 19 cents; raisins, 15 oz. pkg. – 11 cents; sugar, 10 lbs. – 61 cents.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 17, 1947
Charles Dahn, 59, died at his farm home April 11 after a long illness.
Alice Elizabeth Vasen and Harry Scoville were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church recently.
Rev. Michael J. Jacob, former pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here, will observe his silver Jubilee at Jefferson on Sunday, April 17.
Miss Marion Heinz and Raphael Noltner were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here on Tuesday, April 8.
Wally Kainz rolled the second high honor count in his league at Madison Wednesday, April 9, with a 672 total.
Mr. and Mrs. Anton Kalscheur announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday, April 10.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
April 17, 1952
Not many of the fairer sex came out in Easter finery Sunday as we had six inches of snow along with sleet.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Kessenich, Morrisonville, announce the birth of a daughter on April 11 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mark Hellenbrand is observing his second birthday anniversary on Thursday, April 17.
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph McNall of Boston announce the birth of a daughter on April 12. Mrs. McNall is the former Mary McCarthy.
The annual Waunakee school W Club banquet will be held Monday, April 21, in St. John’s School Hall.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
April 12, 1962
Mrs. Amelia Kalscheur, 85, 321 W. Main St., Madison, died Saturday in her home.
Mr. and Mrs. Dick Miller are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, April 5. The infant has a little brother named Mark.
The members of the 1962 Eighth Grade Communion Class of the Waunakee Presbyterian Church will be examined on their knowledge of the faith tonight (Thursday) April 12 at 8 p.m.
It was exactly 50 years ago today (Thursday) April 12, 1912, that the Farmers State Bank opened its doors in Waunakee.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Meyer, Waunakee, on Monday, April 9, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
April 20, 1972
Pastor Roger A. Ganzel arrived in Waunakee Monday to develop a new Lutheran mission in the community. It will be Waunakee’s first Lutheran Church and will be affiliated with the Lutheran Church in America Synod.
Spelling bee winners at St. John’s School were Darlene Endres and Rusty Hellenbrand; at Waunakee Elementary School, Dave Herrick; at St. Peter’s, Ashton, Randy Meinholz and Aloysius Acker; at St. Mary of the Lake, Ellen Kennedy and Joan Laufenberg; at Waunakee Junior High, Sue Kessenich. Runner-up at Waunakee Elementary was Dennis Statz and at Waunakee Junior High, Julie O’Connor.
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Koch, DeForest, will observe their 25th wedding anniversary on April 30. Mr. Koch and the former Marcella Kruchten were married on April 29, 1947, in St. Michael’s Church, Dane.
The marriage of Miss Sharon Dianne Miller of Allentown, Penn., and Stephan Legat of Waunakee took place on April 1 at Allentown.
On April 15, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Endres gave their daughter, Helen, in marriage to Paul Schrepfer.
With the setting of the baseball strike, the Milwaukee Brewers are eagerly looking forward to the start of the 1972 baseball season.
FORTY YEARS AGO
April 8, 1982
Incumbents Dan Arnold, Howard Quimby and former trustee and village president Joseph Hellenbrand Tuesday outpolled three other candidates in a race for seats on the Waunakee Village Board.
Approval of a one-acre site by the Village of Waunakee’s engineering firm has cleared the way for the utility commission to purchase the land for location of a new well in the community’s southeast corner.
Mr. and Mrs. Steve Kraus, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the birth of a son on March 28, 1982, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Sharon Lee Eicher, Madison, and John W. Helt, Dane, announce their engagement.
Girls’ softball coach Steve Ryan wants to stress defense in the try for league title.
Three Waunakee area students competed in the regional spelling bee contest last week. They were Kala Klinger, Pat Ryan and Nancy Endres.
Roman J. Hellenbrand, 65, of Janesville, a former Waunakee resident, died Wednesday afternoon in Mercy Hospital.
Harley C. Marks, 58, lifelong Dane resident, died April 2.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
April 2, 1992
The Waunakee school board’s budget committee wants to keep next year’s mill rate at this year’s level, but administrator Gene Hamele warns that school programs would suffer as a result.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Julie Lawrence, a supervisor with the Department of Revenue.
Lisa Lutz and Robert Ohlsen will face each other in a race for the 27th District supervisory seat on the Dane County Board, which represents Vienna, Waunakee, and part of Westport. David Ripp and Robert Kasieta are both running for the District 29 seat, which represents Springfield, the Town of Middleton and parts of Verona. Thomas Hellenbrand and John Neess are running for the District 25 seat to represent some wards in Westport and Shorewood Hills.
Waunakee’s Mike Arndt and Ryan Moston were chosen to the second team of the All Badger Conference Boys’ Basketball Team.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
April 4, 2002
The Village of Waunakee was one of 37 local governments to receive a Brownfield Site Assessment Grant from the Department of Natural Resources. The grant is worth $100,000. It is one of two grants the village sought to fund the cleanup of the former Stokely Canning factory.
Looking to quit smoking, lose weight or earn more money? A new home-based business in Westport may be able to help. Run by Rudy Baker-Jambretz, The Power of Possibilities offers hypnosis as a way to help people eliminate a habit from their lives or attract new attributes.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Steve Summers, who manages the district’s business affairs.
Karli and Dale Harms-Ripp of Dane are the proud parents of a son born on March 31, 2002, at Meriter Hospital.
Julian Webb Clark, age 93, of Waunakee, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2002. He was born Dec. 10, 1909, in Cadott, Wis., to Wilfred and Ruth Clark.
Two Waunakee High School sophomores, Briana Garren and Jessica Suter, will play in the USA Hockey National Championships in Anchorage, Alaska.
TEN YEARS AGO
April 5, 2012
As the economy overall shows signs of strengthening, so does the building market in Dane County. April 25 marks the first developers’ “town meeting” of the long-planned Bishops Bay Community developed by real-estate mogul Terrence Wall.
Waunakee administrators have mapped out how to use leftover dollars from the 2010 Waunakee High School referendum and will look to have those expenditures approved Monday. District officials combed through every nook and cranny of the high school to find out how to best use $1.2 million in excess money from the school project.
The Waunakee Community School District is undertaking a Long-Range Facilities Study to advise the school board and community on school facilities decisions over the next 10 to 20 years.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Sarah Decorah, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection volunteer.
On May 5, Waunakee children ages 3-14 will have a chance to compete in a fun triathlon while raising money for their schools’ physical education programs. The Tri 4 Schools event is part of a nonprofit organization’s attempt to stem the growing trend of obesity in children.
With a historic gubernatorial recall election slated for this spring after a year of protests, Wisconsin could be on the brink of restoring true democracy.
Dane County may soon join 55 other Wisconsin counties in having a place where the elderly and disabled adults can find support in one location. The Dane County Board of Supervisors on March 29 authorized applying to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for funding to operate an Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC).