The COVID-19 pandemic turned our lives upside down, forcing many to work from home and children to begin learning remotely. None of us had experienced such a time, and we may want to remember it. A parent-teacher organization at Prairie Elementary School now has a kit available for families to do just that.
Christen Pothof, Prairie PTO president, has created time capsules families can purchase as its fundraiser.
Because of gathering restrictions to prevent the spread of the respiratory virus, the school’s normal fall fundraiser, STOMP, was cancelled this year. The PTO at Prairie began talking about what they can do for students to have some kind of community event while raising funds.
“It’s hard, we can’t do it in person. A lot of people are kind of tired of screen time, so we thought this would be fun for families to do together,” Pothof said.
Also, the elementary and intermediate schools are not publishing a year book, so the PTO’s DIY Time Capsule Kit will allow them to create a keepsake, she added.
Choosing the items for the kit was the PTO’s first task while planning the fundraiser. Pothof has two daughters attending Prairie and she began to think of what they would want to look at from this time.
“Since we’re doing it through school, I wanted some of the things that were specific to school, like the dates for that timeline that school ended and how school looked when it started up again, and if it was hybrid or virtual or full time,” Pothof said.
The kits include a 4x6 photo album and a photo from the students’ grade level team and the specialists. Activity pages prompt the students to write details about themselves and their memories. It also includes a COVID-19 timeline, a daily health self-check form, which families are required to complete regularly, ribbon to measure height, a Waunakee Tribune article about schools opening, materials to ink a handprint, a disposable facemask and stickers.
For a suggested donation of $10, families can receive these in a Ziploc bag; for $15, they can receive a dry box with a seal.
Dean Kaminski and administrative staff helped with the project, getting pictures of the teams and specialists.
“The hardest part was just deciding what goes in and finding the vendors that sold those certain items and finding the best price on them,” Pothof said.
The PTO’s goal is to use proceeds from the time capsule sales to pay for online programming and next year’s STOMP.
“We wanted everybody to be able to get a t-shirt this year. We didn’t do that last year,” Pothof said.
The online programming will allow students to practice reading on their Chromebooks.
In February, Pothof contacted the Tribune to learn if an article could be included in the kit. It was the story by Tim Wohlers titled, “Waunakee school board reverses course on K-4 instructional model,” published in August.
Pothof said the article summed up well the number of changes and transitions for kids during the pandemic.
“There was the original school board meeting and they said. ‘we’re going to be all virtual,’ and then they came back and met again, and they said, ‘OK we can do hybrid.’”
The county’s public health department then said third- and fourth-graders could not attend school in person.
Uncertainty during the pandemic is “the name of the game,” Pothof said.
The kits are available for sale on the district Classmunity site, https://www.classmunity.com/waunakeewi as of April 19.
They can also be ordered at pes_pto@waunakee.k12.wi.us
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.