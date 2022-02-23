Waunakee School District's financial strategies keep tax rate consistent, even with a $150 million referendum

Waunakee school officials have presented two pathways for a facility and operational referendum they plan to introduce this fall, both of which come with a price tag totaling more than $150 million.
The November 2022 referendum would call for a new middle school, a new or renovated Heritage Elementary School, and funds to cover the additional operational expenses associated with them. The cost of the two schools alone has been estimated at $145.7 million to $156.7 million.
That price tag has left some residents concerned about the impact a successful referendum would have on their property taxes as the district repays general obligation bonds needed for the facilities.
Yet an analysis of the district’s finances shows the tax impact would be minimal if anything.
Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) Executive Director of Operations Steve Summers said the school-tax rate should remain consistent over the payback period of the bonds, thanks to long-term financial planning and fiscal strategies in which the district has engaged the past several years.
Those strategies have been focused around tax-rate consistency – keeping the mill rate consistent from one school year to the next – so that taxpayers know what to expect when they receive their bill.
The approach has been used by taxing jurisdictions in the past, Summers said, but not often.
“For forms of government to plan long term for financial-related matters like property taxes, that’s not all that common,” Summers said, noting that Waunakee was one of the few districts to engage in long-range facility and financial planning. “So when we start talking about the November 2022 referendum, I think this topic is going to come up a lot. People are going to ask questions (like), ‘How can you propose a referendum and not increase the tax rate?’”
Summers sat down with the Tribune this week to address that exact question.
The longtime business manager and current executive director of operations said the district has utilized several financial strategies to achieve its goal of tax-rate consistency from year to year.
Paying down debt
Waunakee school district’s last referendum came in 2014, with residents approving the issuance of bonds to construct a new intermediate school and make improvements to Prairie Elementary. The facility portion of the referendum cost approximately $45 million, the borrowing of which was spread out over several years. Taxpayers have been steadily repaying those bonds ever since.
The payments have come from a fund, similar to a bank account, dedicated solely to debt service (Fund 39). Waunakee and other school districts have been given the authority to levy as much money as the community desires for that fund because it falls outside the revenue limit. The district has used that authority two of the past three years in order to keep the tax rate consistent while dramatically paying down its debt.
Board members allocated more than $2 million toward debt defeasance in the 2019-20 fiscal year, and approximately $5 million in 2021-22. Financial advisors have estimated that those payments will result in more than a million dollars’ worth of interest-cost savings by the time the district’s debt is repaid.
“And at some point this spring,” Summers said, “we will be doing that again.”
Summers said the district regularly looks at opportunities to refinance its existing debt, as well, taking advantage of the lower interest rates to reduce borrowing costs and passing the savings onto taxpayers.
Spreading out the borrowing
Wisconsin statutes have mandated that school districts repay debt within 20 years from the date that debt is issued. Borrowing the entirety of funds needed for capital improvements in a single bond would therefore limit the time that the district has to repay its associated debt to 20 years, and result in costly payments and higher-than-necessary levies toward the district’s debt service fund.
Summers said the payback period can be extended, however, by taking a phased approach to financing and divvying up the borrowing over several years. The approach has been used in the past and allows a growing tax base to absorb much of the tax burden incurred by referendums.
“The school board could say, ‘We’re going to issue that (amount in several different bonds) over the next five years. We’re going to do it slowly so that, every time we issue debt, we then have 20 years to pay it off.’ That’s an example of a strategy that can be used,” Summers said, “where a school board can either go all-in, they can spread it out, or they can do something in-between.”
The district’s financial advisor, PMA shared examples last month of a financing plan that could be used to spread the issuance of its obligation bonds across four fiscal years (2023 to 2026).
The move would result in the district having until 2046 to repay the full amount of its debt.
“It spreads out the cost of borrowing over a longer period of time,” Summers said. “So that’s just another example of a strategy that our board looks at.”
Consolidation
Summers said combing financial strategies such as debt defeasance, securing low interest rates and staggering the district’s borrowing has allowed the district to maintain its tax rate from year to year. Those same strategies would be used to keep the tax rate consistent if the November referendum proves successful.
“The bottom line is, the school board has the ability to focus on (various methods) to keep the tax rate consistent,” Summers said. “And what’s really important for people to understand is, additional draft financial plans will be created as the referendum-planning process moves forward throughout 2022. There might end up being one that looks like $135 million, and we’ll come up with a plan. If the plan ends up being $163 million, we’ll come up with a plan. The point is…between a combination of paying down debt and issuing new debt over time, we can accomplish a consistent tax rate.”
Summers said the district is in the process of drafting a community survey, which will be presented to school-board members for approval in March. The survey would ask respondents for their preference on the location of the new middle school and will be mailed to every address in the district, with additional copies available upon request. WCSD residents should expect the survey in early spring.