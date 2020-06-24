The Village of Waunakee has launched a survey in hopes of gauging residents’ perceptions of equity and inclusion. The survey is intended to help village government listen and learn about matters of equity and inclusion in the village and to help establish some baseline information from which to measure improvement over time.
The survey can be found at https://polco.us/n/res/vote/waunakee-wi/village-of-waunakee-equity
Answers will kept confidential. It does provide an option to register on Polco, but registration is not required.
