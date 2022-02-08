The founder of a nonprofit operating an emergency shelter for homeless families in Waunakee responded to village board members’ concerns at the board’s Feb. 7 meeting.
What was once Waunakee’s Baymont Inn and Suites became one of several hotels throughout Dane County to shelter homeless families during the public health crisis, as the highly contagious, in some cases, deadly coronavirus reached pandemic proportions in early 2020. At that time, Dane County’s human resources workers searched for safe alternatives to congregate housing, rooms that offered families separation from others.
And with many sequestering themselves to avoid contagion, hotels lost all customers. Eventually, the Sankofa Education Leadership United partnered with the Waunakee hotel owners and Dane County when it launched its emergency shelter and transitional-housing program there.
But the Waunakee hotel’s use as a nonprofit has resulted in a loss of the village’s room tax, about $25,000 per year used for tourism and its community betterment fund. From that, the village has traditionally donated $10,000 to the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce to fund the tourism arm of the Chamber’s operation.
Waunakee Village Trustee Gary Herzberg had expressed concerns about the hotel’s use for a homeless shelter at the Jan. 18 meeting after Dane County Supervisor Tim Kiefer provided an update to the board on the county’s funding for the program there.
Herzberg said in 2020, police responded 135 times to the hotel; in 2021, they responded to 68 calls. Herzberg noted that based on the increase in calls in the village, the Waunakee Police Department hired another officer, and said he would like to see more communication with Dane County and Sankofa to learn about the long-term plans for the site.
Contacted by the Tribune, Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman confirmed the volume of calls to the former Baymont, but said the call volume was not part of the discussion when another officer was hired. The department instead saw a need for a full-time detective, and a patrol officer had been helping with those duties.
“We had reached a point where we needed the patrol officer to work patrol and still needed extra help with investigations. The approval was promoting a full-time detective from within our department and back-filling their patrol position,” Kreitzman said.
At the Feb. 7 meeting, village President Chris Zellner said the village board was caught unaware when the hotel became a shelter. He asked about communication protocols when the county chooses a hotel to place homeless families.
“When agreements are being made to go into a location, is there an outreach program that you have within to let the local municipal(ity) and school district know that this is taking place, so we can prepare, or now we know we need to prepare into the future?” Zellner said. “We want to be here to help people.”
Sankofa founder Jalateefa Joe-Meyers explained that county human services workers and she were responding during a crisis situation.
“We were building our wings on the way down,” Joe-Meyers said. “Things were happening fast as we responded and as the pandemic was going on. I wouldn’t say the county had a plan.”
Earlier in the meeting, Joe-Meyers described the nonprofit, noting that sheltering families and housing intervention was never part of the business plan.
“But as we started doing social assistance during the pandemic, homelessness was increasing across Dane County,” Joe-Meyers said.
In early 2020, the agency received requests for assistance with rent, utilities and phone bills.
“Then about June, July, those calls changed, and it was literally moms on the street with their kids, saying, ‘I have no place to go,’” Joe-Meyers said.
Zellner thanked Casey Becker, Dane County communications and homeless manager, and Joe-Meyers for their “heavy lifting work,” adding that all are welcome in Waunakee.
Sankofa’s impact
Sankofa ELU partnered with hotels throughout Dane County to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, adding that homeless populations are the most vulnerable, Joe-Meyers said, citing several accomplishments. The nonprofit provided shelter to 460 individuals and families, including 67 families every night in 2021, and helped 361 homeless individuals find housing in 2021, she said.
Currently, 37 families are staying at the hotel. Sankofa has a 90-day program that helps families find housing.
School district administrator Randy Guttenberg also attended Monday’s meeting, and when asked about the number of children from the hotel attending Waunakee schools, he said two families do. Those approximately eight children are in the 4K program to fourth grade, Guttenberg said.
Joe-Meyers noted that most of the families staying at the hotel have children under age 5.
“Our first priority is for families that have children under the age of 5, and much of that has to do with how homelessness will critically impact their development,” Joe-Meyers said, “in addition to knowing that 75% of the homeless population is Black women and children, and that there’s also a disparity… in Wisconsin in mortality rates and children dying under the age of 2.”
Trustee Nila Frye asked where children attend school once the families find permanent housing. Joe-Meyers said 86 percent of the families served enter into permanent housing, and are encouraged to have their children attend school in their community.
But the families do have a choice, Guttenberg said. The McKinney-Vento Housing Assistance Act allows anyone who is classified as homeless to choose their district of residence.
“So you could have someone who is living in Waunakee and be classified as homeless, but attend school elsewhere in the community,” Guttenberg said.
Asked about transportation, Guttenberg said the school districts reach an agreement. Joe-Meyers said many children at the shelter continue to attend school in their former home districts.
Future plans
Asked what plans the hotel owners have for the future, one of the owners, Tony Jakaki, said the plan prior to the pandemic was to renovate the hotel. But the pandemic caused the owners to pivot.
“Our goal for the last two years: basically just to survive and stay in business any way we could,” Jakaki said. “We’re still somewhat at the mercy of the Dane County Health Department and what they say businesses in the county can do or can’t do.”
Jakaki said as the economy picks up, the owners look forward to rebranding the hotel and looking at renovation options.
As for Sankofa’s program, Joe-Meyers said data is driving the timeline for its transitional housing program.
“As we see needs increase or decrease, it heavily impacts our decision making,” adding that the community spread is considered.
The county’s homeless program has received funding from the CARES and the ARPA acts, according to Becker, administrator of the county’s housing access and affordability division. Becker noted that the one-time ARPA funding will end in June.
“We are just starting to talk internally about what does that look like for our congregate shelter system… which is pretty full, and what sort of partnerships can we put in place,” Becker said, adding the county is working with Public Health Madison Dane County to address the existing congregate shelter space.