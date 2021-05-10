A Sun Prairie man is accused of identity theft in connection with the use of a credit card allegedly taken from a vehicle in Waunakee in January.
Curtis L. White III, age 17, faces one count of identity theft and two counts of felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, Waunakee police responded to a call at Kohler Court Jan. 12 where the residents said they noticed cars in their garage had been entered. The residents had left their garage door open between 5:30-7:30 p.m. Found missing from one of the vehicles was a garage door opener. Items such as a wallet, jacket, pair of gloves and a garage door opener were missing from the other vehicle.
The residents informed the officer that transactions had been attempted at Walmart stores, McDonald’s restaurants and Kwik Trip.
On Jan. 12, officers with the Madison Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported stolen and eventually arrested four suspects, including White. The credit card reported stolen in Waunakee was in the vehicle as well, the criminal complaint states. Surveillance footage at the Nakoosa Trail Walmart from 8:04 p.m. on Jan. 11 show White at the checkout counter wearing the same clothing he was wearing when arrested Jan. 12. The transaction printout also showed White used the credit card reportedly stolen in Waunakee, according to the criminal complaint.
White had been charged in July of 2020 with first degree recklessly endangering safety, and charges are pending. A charge of operator flee/elude officer from December 2019 is also pending against White.
A preliminary hearing is set for May 14.
