In May 2022, Endres Manufacturing Company (“EMC”) Foundation announced its semi-annual grants to area nonprofits which provide essential area services.
It is always a challenging task to review such worthy requests for grant funding, and it is encouraging to know that so many people and agencies are working so hard to make the world a better place for all, especially during this period of physical conflict, pandemic isolation, and education breakdown.
This spring EMC, received 35 grant requests, and is awarding 23 grants, plus four annual grants to Dane County Cultural Arts, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Waunakee High School scholarships, and Art on Main, totaling $164,800, focused primarily on the areas of education and physical and mental health needs.
Many agencies are collaborating. Sharing goals and strategies is beneficial. For the start of the baseball season, a quote from Babe Ruth says a lot: “The way a team plays as a whole determines its success. You may have the greatest bunch of individual stars in the world, but if they don’t play together, the club won’t be worth a dime!”
Many agencies employ volunteers, which is not only serving their clients, but providing purpose and meaning to the lives of the volunteers. A meaningful quote from writer Sherry Anderson also expresses this perfectly: “Volunteers don’t get paid, not because they're worthless, but because they’re priceless!” Please carry those two quotes with you this week and share them with your team and volunteers.
The grant requests awarded are:
-Middleton-Cross Plains Schools - new stadium project $25,000
-Madison Children's Museum
- Little John's Kitchen Cafe $15,000
-DAIS - Domestic Abuse Intervention Service - Security Support $10,000
-Goodman Community Center - Kindergarten readiness program $10,000
-Porchlight - shelter and job security training $10,000
-Little Picassos - art classes for low income youth $6,300
-Get Kids Outside - nature hikes/ed for race diverse communities $6,000
-Wis Institute for learning Disabilities - Dyslexia aid and scholarships Wis Youth Symphony Orchestra - Music Makers Program, $6,000
-Children's Theater of Madison - Young Playwrights Program $5,000
-Down Syndrome Association - Daily living skills training $5,000
-Extended Hands Food Pantry - pantry storage expansion $5,000
-Literacy Network - English Training for Success $5,000
-Madison Reading Project - books for kids $5,000
-NewBridge Madison - home service for the aging $5,000
-Specialty Care Free Clinic - Carpal tunnel program expansion $5,000
-Rape Crisis Center - hotel stays for at-risk women $4,000
-Make-a-Wish Foundation - gifts for critically ill children $3,000
Tri 4 Schools - swim, bike, run training for kids. $2,500
-Wisconsin Literacy, Inc. - Coping aid for black/LatinX cultures $2,500
-Dance Wisconsin - "Resilience" program $2,000
-LIFT - Legal Interventions for Transforming $2,000
-RSVP of Dane County - Personal supplies $1,500
The Endres Foundation grants cover a diverse array of focus areas: including education, arts, human services, environmental and health. If you plan to apply for one of the grant cycles in either May or November be aware that agencies in the local area are a priority and the Foundation seeks to support new programs or projects rather than funding the same agencies annually.