DID YOU MISS National Drug Take Back Day but still have unused medicine to safely dispose of? The Waunakee Police Department is reminding residents that its Med-Drop box in the police department’s lobby is accessible Monday-Friday during normal business hours. The drop box does not accept hypodermic needles.

THE POLICE Department’s newsletter also reminds residents to watch out for deer this season. Hwy 113, Woodland Drive and Arboretum Drive are roads where deer are commonly seen crossing Waunakee.

FINALLY, THE department’s newsletter notes that it is unlawful in Waunakee to rake leaves into the street or gutter.

THE LAST WORD

Love may not make the world go ‘round, but I must admit that it makes the ride worthwhile.

-Sean Connery

