Dane County: Uptick in injury, fatal crashes prompts search for solutions

In response to an uptick in serious Dane County traffic crashes, a group of law enforcement officers, emergency responders, driving instructors and other partners are working on finding new solutions to the problem.
The Dane County Traffic Safety Commission recently released its report on fatal and serious injury crashes for 2022. The report shows a 34% increase in those crashes during the first quarter of 2022 over the past five-year average.
According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation data, in just the first three months of 2022, 51 crashes occurred, causing injury or death to 65 individuals. In eight of the 10 fatal crashes, the driver was using drugs or alcohol or or both. As a result of those 10 crashes, 14 people died.
The report shows most fatalities occurred outside of Madison, in the village of Blue Mounds and towns of Vienna, Dunkirk, Rutland and Albion. It seems to signal an increase in reckless driving since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Drivers in 17 of the serious and fatal crashes were not wearing seat belts.
Cheryl Wittke, executive director of Safe Communities of Madison - Dane County, said the speculation is fewer people were on the road in 2020 after many businesses shut down and many worked from home. With less traffic, drivers may have increased their speeds. Another speculation is that isolation may have resulted in mental health issues and increased alcohol and drug use.
“It’s one of those unintended consequences,” Wittke said. “Why would there be this increase at this time?”
Wittke noted that the overdose fatalities have also increased since the pandemic.
Middleton Police Sgt. Jessica Quamme said that department has also seen an uptick in arrests for operating while intoxicated (OWI).
Drugs and alcohol slow down reaction time in drivers, compromise depth perception and cause drivers to take more risks, Quamme said. Also, police are seeing THC present in almost all blood draws, Quamme added, often in combination with alcohol or other drugs.
While fewer serious crashes generally occur in Waunakee, Police Chief Adam Kreitzman said the number of injury accidents seems to be creeping up, from 13 in 2020 to 22 in 2021. In the first four months of 2022, 10 have occurred, Kreitzman said.
OWI arrests have also jumped from 23 in 2020, to 28 in 2021. In January through April 2022, Kreitzman said officers have arrested 14 drivers for OWI, including five just recently.
“There’s been a real uptick here in the last couple of weeks,” Kreitzman said, “I don’t know if it will be a trend.”
Local law enforcement has preventive measures in place. Waunakee participates in a grant program with Middleton and Shorewood Hills to fund an officer specifically focused on traffic safety. Often, just the presence of an officer causes drivers to slow down and drive more carefully, Kreitzman said. Local police also listen to complaints from residents to guide enforcement, he added.
“It’s not uncommon to have someone call and say they see people speeding in an area,” Kreitzman said.
The Dane County Traffic Safety Commission recently held a listening session to learn more about the problem, and workgroups will meet throughout the year to find ways to address the causes. Wittke said one interesting strategy used in other communities is the “place of last drink.” When a driver is pulled over for OWI, officers can ask where they had their last drink, then reach out to the server.
“It could be changing the training servers receive,” Wittke said.
Increased education can also help, according to Sgt. Quamme.
“Especially with high school students. We’re seeing a lot of younger and younger teenagers starting to smoke marijuana and not understanding the influence it has on their driving,” Quamme added.
What's causing fatal and injury crashes to increase is unclear, but commission members agree new strategies are needed. After a series of workshops to study the phenomenon, they hope to arrive at recommendations for 2023.
“It’s alarming, and I guess the bottom line is, we’re trying to figure out a different way to look at it and address it because you can’t just throw your hands up and say, ‘This is the new reality,’” Wittke said. “We have to come to grips with it and take some constructive action to address it.”
Crashes down overall
Though serious injury and fatal crashes were up for the first quarter of 2022, the overall number of crashes was down, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) data. Dane County has seen 2,046 crashes for the first three months; last year, there were 2,011 for the same quarter.
This is down from the 2,989 crashes in 2018 and 2,877 in 2019, WisDOT data shows.
Jeremy Kloss, WisDOT program and policy analyst, said his agency is trying to identify what’s driving fatal and serious injury crashes.
“Those are the crashes that we are really trying to prevent here at DOT as we try to make ‘Zero In Wisconsin’ a reality. Seat-belt use in particular stands out as it is up 113% compared to the previous five-year average, especially as wearing a seatbelt is one of the easiest ways to prevent a more serious crash from occurring,” Kloss said.
The statewide Zero in Wisconsin campaign is aimed at achieving zero preventable deaths on Wisconsin roads.