As Waunakee continues to grow and new residents move in, a Hi Neighbor program through the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce connects them to the community, providing information about the public library, parks, schools, activities and local businesses.
In the past, a Hi Neighbor representative would visit new residents’ homes and deliver a packet with brochures, coupons, discounts and promotional materials.
Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has become virtual. A welcome letter is now sent by the village with a Welcome to Waunakee form for new residents to fill out. New residents can make an appointment at the Chamber, housed in the Waunakee Depot on Main Street, to turn in the form and pick up the complimentary packet. To make an appointment, call (608) 849-5997.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.