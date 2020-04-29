SSM Health Dean Health Medical Group announced Wednesday afternoon that it will suspend service at its Waunakee clinic at the end of the business day on Friday, May 1.
A press release from SSM notes that this is in order to best respond to operational needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and SSM Health is evaluating community safety and needs on an ongoing basis. We will continually assess the right time to resume services at this location.
SSM Health will reach out to patients to reschedule appointments. When necessary, patients will be scheduled for an in-person visit with a provider at another location that is within close geographic proximity. The health provider will do its best to schedule patients with their current provider, according to the release to the media. If appropriate, patients will be scheduled for a telehealth visit, which often is completed with their preference of provider. If patients have questions, they should reach out to their provider as they normally would.
While SSM Health is temporarily suspending service at its main Waunakee clinic, it will continue to operate the Waunakee School District Clinic as normal.
