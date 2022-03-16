Waunakee Community School District residents to weigh in on referendum, middle school location

Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) residents should receive a survey in the coming weeks, soliciting their input on two pathways that the district has developed for a fall referendum.
“We’re asking the community for feedback on where a new middle school should be built,” WCSD Executive Director of Operations Steve Summers said. “Does the community value a middle school in the core of town, within walking distance to the high school, or (one on the outskirts)?”
That question has been at the heart of discussion for the past several months, as school officials narrow down options for a facilities and operational referendum in November. Summers said responses to the community survey will help them determine which pathway has majority support and should appear on the ballot during the Nov. 8 election.
Pathway 1
Pathway 1 has proposed a new middle school at 501 South Street, where Heritage Elementary is located. The seventh- and eighth-grade building would cost an estimated $88.7 million but save taxpayers the expense of having to construct additional co-curricular facilities onsite, with spaces for before- and after-school activities available a few blocks to the south.
“If we built the new middle school in the core of town, at the Heritage Elementary site, it’s within walking distance of the high school. So there’d be access to athletic and performance spaces for the middle-school students,” Summers explained, “just like there is right now.”
The pathway would result in a short move for the district’s grades 7-8 building, with the proposed 501 South Street location approximately half a mile away from the current middle school.
Maintaining that downtown location has proven important to residents in the past.
School officials presented three referendums for a high school during the late 1990s and early 2000s, each proposing that it be moved from South Street to Woodland Drive. All three failed because community members at the time favored keeping the upper-level building downtown.
“And that’s why we’re asking up front, before we go to a referendum on the middle school, where the community values this middle school to be located at,” Summers said.
Pathway 1 has been presented as an option that keeps the seventh- and eighth-grade building downtown but would call for a new Heritage Elementary to be built elsewhere in the district. The cost of that elementary school has been estimated at $57 million.
Pathway 2
Pathway 2 has proposed a new middle on the outskirts of Waunakee, at a site yet to be purchased by the district. The 7-8 building would cost an estimated $99.7 million and require with new co-curricular facilities for its students.
A minimum of 30 acres would be needed, Summers said, explaining the reason that the new seventh- and eighth-grade building would need to be constructed on the outer edge of town.
“In effect, we’d have to find a site large enough to build the football fields, to build the track and build the performance spaces that you would need for a middle school of that size,” Summers said. “That isn’t going to exist within the interior of the community, because it’s already been developed. So you’re likely looking at a property that is close to the peripheral of the village in some manner.”
Summers noted that the district owns property on the corner of Peaceful Valley Parkway and Woodland Drive. That site has been measured at 24.2 acres, however, and is considered too small for a middle school and associated co-curricular facilities.
The district has sent a request for proposal (RFP) to residents, seeking potential sites for the new school. Summers said it’s unknown at this time where those sites would be located.
“Basically, it’s going to depend on who responds to us,” Summers said. “We believe that we will have folks come forward who are interested in selling a parcel large enough for a middle school. It’s just a matter of what type of infrastructure exists to get to that facility.”
Waunakee school-board members approved the survey at their March 14 meeting. Residents should expect to receive it in the mail later this month or in early April.