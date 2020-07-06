Each year, the American Legion William Lansing Post 360 offers two $1,000 scholarships to a Waunakee senior planning on attending a post-secondary institution and meets the following criteria:
-is a high school senior
-maintains a minimum 3.20 grade point average
-has a relative who is presently a member or a deceased member of Waunakee American Legion Post 360.
-completes a minimum 300-word essay on Americanism.
This year, four students applied for the scholarships. It was decided that the Legion would give three $1,000 scholarships. The winners are Jebediah Frey, David Kienow and Berhett Statz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.