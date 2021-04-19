Frey elected to school board
Waunakee Community School District voters elected Ted Frey for the seat representing the cities of Middleton and Madison, along with the Town of Westport. Frey defeated his opponent, Anne Luebke in the April 6 election. Both were running for the first time to fill the seat after Mike Brandt declined to run again. Mark Hetzel was reelected to the seat representing the Town of Vienna. He was unopposed.
Local students’ compositions selected winners
Two Madison Country Day School students received recognition in the Wisconsin School Musical Association’s Student Composition Project.
Middle school student Jack Reeder’s composition, “A Mad Dash,” was awarded second place for instrumental ensemble. At the high school level, James Rollins received honorable mention recognition for his piece, “Current,” in the electronic music competition. The teacher is Jon Schipper.
A virtual awards program is scheduled for May 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.