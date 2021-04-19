Frey elected to school board

Waunakee Community School District voters elected Ted Frey for the seat representing the cities of Middleton and Madison, along with the Town of Westport. Frey defeated his opponent, Anne Luebke in the April 6 election. Both were running for the first time to fill the seat after Mike Brandt declined to run again. Mark Hetzel was reelected to the seat representing the Town of Vienna. He was unopposed.

Local students’ compositions selected winners

Two Madison Country Day School students received recognition in the Wisconsin School Musical Association’s Student Composition Project.

Middle school student Jack Reeder’s composition, “A Mad Dash,” was awarded second place for instrumental ensemble. At the high school level, James Rollins received honorable mention recognition for his piece, “Current,” in the electronic music competition. The teacher is Jon Schipper.

A virtual awards program is scheduled for May 8.

Load comments