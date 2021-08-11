WAUNAKEE DEPUTY Administrator/Village Clerk Caitlin Stene was elected president of the Wisconsin City/County Management Association. For the first time in history, the Wisconsin City/County Management Association has elected an all-female executive board, with Sharon Eveland, City of Clintonville to serve as president-elect and Gaylene Rhoden, Town of Administrator from the Town of Rib Mountain, as vice-president/treasurer.
GOV. TONY EVERS announced Monday that more than $70 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were distributed to members of Wisconsin’s lodging industry. Grants of up to $2 million were released on Friday to 888 lodging businesses around the state to help them offset some of the losses they incurred during the pandemic.
IF YOU SENSE someone watching from above this week, it could be the Wisconsin State Patrol. Officers planned to monitor state highways using aerial enforcement in a number of counties throughout the week, including Dane County on Aug. 11. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.
THE LAST WORD
Guilt: the gift that keeps on giving.
-Erma Bombeck