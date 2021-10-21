Police Calls
Oct. 8
Intoxicated driver at 12:22 a.m. at W. Main Street and N. Holiday Drive.
Check person at 10:02 a.m. at Reeve Drive.
Property found at 10:50 a.m. at Savannah Way and Blue Ridge Trail.
Threats complaint at 11:26 a.m. at Uniek Drive.
Property found at 11:35 a.m. at Cooper Road.
Check person at 1:21 p.m. at Bongard Drive.
911 disconnect at 1:38 p.m. at Arboretum Drive and Mill Road.
Traffic incident at 4:52 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
911 disconnect at 5:08 p.m. at Sausalito Drive.
Oct. 9
Animal complaint/disturbance at 12:34 a.m. at Raymond Road.
Check property at 1:29 a.m. at Blue Ridge Trail.
Check property at 1:33 a.m. at Raymond Road.
Check property at 1:43 a.m. at Savannah Way.
Traffic arrest at 11:29 a.m. at E. Main and Bacon streets.
Assist citizen at 12:02 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Assist with K9 at 3:40 p.m. at E. Verona Avenue and Kennan Court.
Juvenile complaint at 3:53 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 5:09 p.m. at South Street.
Assist citizen at 7:08 O’Malley Street.
Check person at 7:39 p.m. at Dorn Drive.
Animal complaint/disturbance at 10:23 p.m. at Kilkenny Trail.
Oct. 10
Check property at 1:42 a.m. at Turnberry Drive.
Check property at 4:05 a.m. at S. Century Avenue.
Alarm at 5:11 a.m. at S. Division Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 9:21 a.m. at Knightsbridge Road.
Assist Dane County Sheriff at 10:05 a.m. at River Road.
Annoying/obscene phone call at 10:44 a.m. at N. Division Street.
Damage to property at 10:50 a.m. at Wenzel Way.
Juvenile complaint at 12:43 p.m. at Sixth Street.
Theft – gas drive-off at 2:21 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Accident on private property at 4:37 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 5:09 p.m. at Blue Ridge Trail and Peaceful Valley Parkway.
Unintentional 911 call at 5:18 p.m. at Westbridge Trail.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 8:37 p.m. at W. Main Street and N. Century Avenue.
Check property at 10:23 p.m. at North Ridge Drive.
Check property at 11:35 p.m. at W. Main Street and S. Century Avenue.
Oct. 11
Check property at 2:03 a.m. at Shenandoah Drive.
Stray animal at 5:10 a.m. at Henry Street.
Traffic arrest at 9:59 a.m. at E. Main and N. Division streets.
Check property at 10:33 a.m. at N. Madison Street.
Check person at 12:19 p.m. at West and W. Second streets.
Check person at 12:51 p.m. at Kingston Way.
Assist citizen at 2:42 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Parking complaint on private property at 5 p.m. at Henry Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 5:47 p.m. at Frank H Street.
Annoying/obscene phone call at 6:09 p.m. at Blue Ridge Trail.
Property lost at 6:09 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Check person at 6:09 p.m. at E. Verleen Avenue.
911 disconnect at 7:36 p.m. at Nord Drive.
Traffic arrest at 8:02 p.m. at Hwy. 113 and Kennedy Drive.
Check property at 11:07 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Parkway.
Oct. 12
Check property at midnight at S. Holiday Drive.
Check property at 12:21 a.m. at Seventh Street.
Check property at 12:34 a.m. at S. Century Avenue.
Traffic incident at 12:46 a.m. at S. Century Avenue and W. Second Street.
Check property at 2:16 a.m. at N. Meadowbrook Lane.
Check property at 2:22 a.m. at Pebblebrook Courtyard.
Suspicious vehicle at 3:31 a.m. at Hanover Trail.
Assist police at 10:11 a.m. at Eldorado Court.
Unintentional 911 call at 10:37 a.m. at Arboretum Drive.
Abandoned call at 19:38 a.m. at Arboretum Drive.
Property found at 10:59 a.m. at N. Holiday Drive.
Assist police at 11 a.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Accident with property damage at 12:27 a.m. at South Street.
911 call – playing with telephone at 1:39 p.m. at Rupert Road.
Stolen automobile at 5:26 p.m. at W. Third Street.
Theft – gas drive-off at 6:06 p.m. at W. Main Street.
Check property at 6:17 p.m. at S. Division Street.
Accident with property damage at 6:37 p.m. at S. Century Avenue and Seventh Street.
Stray animal reported at 7:38 p.m. at Skyview Drive and N. Division Street.
Traffic arrest at 11:44 p.m. at W. Main and Fish streets.
Oct. 13
Suspicious vehicle reported at 12:28 a.m. at Kopp Road.
Local ordinance violation at 1:55 a.m. at Dorn Drive.
Local ordinance violation at 2 a.m. at Dorn Drive.
911 disconnect at 2:51 a.m. at Fifth Street.
Suspicious person reported at 5:45 a.m. at Frank H Street.
Juvenile complaint at 7:24 a.m. at Arboretum Drive.
Property found at 7:33 a.m. at W. Main Street.
Juvenile complaint at 10:45 a.m. at Community Drive.
On-street parking complaint at 12:05 p.m. at Kingston Way.
Fraud/identity theft at 1:09 p.m. at Genevieve Way.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 4:36 p.m. at W. Main and O’Malley streets.
Preserve the peace at 5:16 p.m. at W. Third Street.
Fraud/identity theft at 5:55 p.m. at E. Verleen Avenue.
Disorderly conduct at 8:14 p.m. at Sunset Lane and N. Klein Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 10:36 p.m. at Kearney Way.
Oct. 14
Check property at 12:14 a.m. at Vanderbilt Drive.
Check property at 12:18 a.m. at Kilarney Way.
Check property at 12:32 a.m. at Genevieve Way.
Check property at 12:34 a.m. at N. Fairbrook Drive.
Check property at 3:48 a.m. at S. Klein Drive.
Battery at 8:32 a.m. at Troon Court.
Juvenile complaint at 12:27 p.m. at Arboretum Drive.
Check person at 8:21 p.m. at Parkside Drive.
Traffic arrest at 8:51 p.m. at S. Century Avenue and Centennial Drive.
Check person at 9:45 p.m. at S. Division Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 11:32 p.m. at Fifth Street.
Check property at 11:47 p.m. at Victor Lane.
Adult Citations
Oct. 8
Kevin Beauchamp operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited alcohol content at W. Main Street and N. Holiday Drive. Municipal court date set for Nov. 9.
Oct. 9
Alicia Dale, Waunakee, non-registration of automobile at W. Main and Bacon streets. Municipal court date set for Nov. 9.
Oct. 11
Lara Herman, Waunakee, speeding at Hwy. 113 and Kennedy Drive. Municipal court date set for Nov. 9.
Caylea Sorum, DeForest, non-registration of automobile at E. Main and N. Division streets. Municipal court date set for Nov. 9.
Oct. 12
Nathan Ripp, Dane, operating after suspension at W. Main and Fish streets. Municipal court date set for Nov. 9.
Grant Wragge, Middleton, automobile following too closely at S. Century Avenue and Eighth Street. Municipal court date set for Nov. 9.
Oct. 13
Daryn Larson, Waunakee, disorderly conduct at Sunset Lane and N. Klein Drive. Municipal court date set for Nov. 9.
Juvenile Citations
Oct. 14
Waunakee juvenile, Madison, operating after suspension at S. Century Avenue and Centennial Parkway. Municipal court date set for Nov. 9.
Adult Arrests
Oct. 14
Michelle Acker, Waunakee, domestic enhancer and disorderly conduct at Troon Court.