Waunakee Utilities earned a Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association. The utility received the award at the American Public Power Association’s Customer Connections Conference Oct. 24-27. Nationwide, 97 public power utilities now hold the prestigious title.
The Smart Energy Provider designation, which lasts for two years, recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: energy efficiency, distributed generation, renewable energy and environmental initiatives. The application requires a rigorous, in-depth review comparing each utility against best practices in all four areas.
Waunakee Utilities is a member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale power provider and joint action agency made up of 51 utilities. Including Waunakee Utilities, 24 WPPI Energy member utilities now hold the Smart Energy Provider designation.
“Our member utilities work hard to deliver cost-effective, reliable power and forward-looking programs and services to the customers they serve,” said Mike Peters, CEO of WPPI Energy. “It’s wonderful to see them honored like this on a national level.”
“We’re thrilled to be recognized for our efforts to support Waunakee’s responsible energy use,” said Tim Herlitzka, General Manager for Waunakee Utilities. “We take a lot of pride in the programs we offer that help our customers save money and reduce our collective footprint on the environment. It’s encouraging to be recognized as one of the best when it comes to smart energy.”
This is the second consecutive time Waunakee Utilities has been named a Smart Energy Provider since the program’s initiation in 2019.