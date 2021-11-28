A school district superintendent originally from Waunakee is participating in the Learning 2025 initiative administered by AASA, the national School Superintendents Association.
Greg Gregorich is the superintendent of Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District, which has been selected to join the Learning 2025 network of districts to help advance student-centered, equity-focused, future-driven education.
The more than 100 “demonstration systems” represent a collection of forward-leaning urban, suburban, and rural districts serving as national models to help guide and reposition partner districts efficiently by sharing successful practices and successes, as well as challenges. Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District is in Hayden, Arizona, a small community.
“Serving as a demonstration site by participating in this initiative is an honor for Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District,” said Jeff Gregorich. “We look forward to working with other school districts from across the country to learn more about their strategic improvement efforts. In addition, our staff will be able to network with peers nationwide and share strategic ideas and winning solutions in our collective effort to strengthen our communities and raise student outcomes.”
“Our goal is to galvanize and synergize thought leaders from all sectors to emerge from the pandemic in better shape than they were before,” said Daniel A. Domenech, executive director, AASA. “This initiative will ensure that educators are empowered and equipped to meet whole learners’ needs by personalizing and customizing instruction involving students in designing their own learning and coordinating resources to support all children’s overall growth and well-being.”
An AASA Learning 2025 Demonstration System will contribute to national research, practice and policy and network, collaborate, and learn with school systems that are committed to supporting the whole learner, ensuring anti-marginalization, and adopting future-driven practices and move their district forward with research-based recommendations to provide all learners with a bright future.