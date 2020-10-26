A Waunakee man has been arrested for allegedly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense, the Wisconsin State Patrol has reported.
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested Todd James Swenson, 45, for OWI with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16, on Hwy. 113 south of Maier Road at 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped the vehicle for speeding. Upon making contact with the driver, the Trooper observed multiple signs of impairment, and after administering a standardized field sobriety test, the driver was arrested, according to the State Patrol report.
